CPSC Welcomes Pamela Rucker Springs as Director, Office of Communications

WASHINGTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the CPSC announced the arrival of Pamela Rucker Springs as Director of the Office of Communications. Ms. Springs brings a distinguished record as a strategic communications professional across government, non-profit, and private industry. She was most recently the Vice President of Communications at United Way Worldwide. She also has served as the Vice President of Communications at National Urban League and worked for leadership in the U.S. Senate.

"Pamela brings with her a breadth of communications and managerial experience as well as a commitment to advancing the common good and reaching out to communities in need. I am confident she will be a great addition to the CPSC's leadership team," said Chair Alex Hoehn-Saric.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

