IEHP Supports New Moms with Maternal Health Events

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To improve health outcomes of pregnant members and their newborn babies, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) will host a series of maternal health events at all three of their Community Resource Centers throughout the month of May.

To improve health outcomes of pregnant members and their newborn babies, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) will host a series of maternal health events at all three of their Community Resource Centers throughout the month of May. (PRNewswire)

The events will celebrate new moms and moms-to-be and will provide resources including postpartum care and access to community partner support including CalFresh. Medi-Cal enrollment support and guidance on how and when to access care will also be offered.

In addition, events will focus on the behavioral health of pregnant and postpartum members. According to California Department of Public Health's latest Maternal and Infant Health Assessment, 21% of pregnant and postpartum Californians report depressive symptoms which negatively impact the health and wellness outcomes of newborns and their parents.

"We know these statistics heavily impact our members in the Inland Empire. Some studies have found troubling racial and ethnic disparities in receiving mental health care for postpartum depression," said Ruth Villalpando Albarran, IEHP Licensed Behavioral Health Care Manager. "These events are designed to guide and assist members at every stage of their pregnancy and postpartum journey. Working together, we can help ensure optimal care and inspire vibrant health for them and their little ones."

The health plan hosted its first event on May 18 at its Riverside Community Resource Center. Additional events will be hosted at IEHP's San Bernardino and Victorville Community Resource Centers at 805 West 2nd Street, suite C in San Bernardino on Wednesday, May 25 and at 12353 Mariposa Road, Suites C-2 & C-3 in Victorville on Thursday, May 26. Both events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Members can register by visiting ConnectIE.org.

For additional information, visit iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 2,800 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)