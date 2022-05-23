InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Hold Fluorescent Lightbulbs (CCP-1549)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient device for holding long fluorescent lightbulbs while working on a ladder," said an inventor, from Chicago Heights, Ill., "so I invented the HELPING HAND. My design can be used by one worker and it would ensure that the glass surfaces of the bulbs are protected."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to hold fluorescent lightbulbs for installation/replacement procedures on a ladder. In doing so, it increases safety and efficiency. It also eliminates the need for assistance and it provides added protection. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, electrical workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCP-1549, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp