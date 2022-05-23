The integration enables protecting Kubernetes cluster nodes locally from API-based attacks, without compromising with the nodes' primary mission of serving applications

JERSEY CITY, NJ, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Defense Ltd., a pioneering developer of AI-based cybersecurity solutions, announced today that it has successfully completed the integration of its API security solution Ammune™ with the NVIDIA BlueField-2 SmartNIC.

L7 Defense integrates its AI-based, API security solution Ammune with NVIDIA BlueField-2 (PRNewswire)

The integration elevates the Kubernetes nodes' security posture with maximum "zero trust" in-and-out traffic protection. Furthermore, it does not interfere with the day-to-day efficiency of serving applications. Installed on BlueField-2, the Ammune real-time AI workload is offloaded to the BlueField-2 DPU, reducing nodes' CPU usage for security to the essential minimum.

"Thanks to the successful integration, the server CPU utilization with the BlueField DPU was reduced by almost a factor of 8 in cases of high traffic analysis, in comparison to CPU utilization without the DPU," said Dr. Doron Chema, L7 Defense's CEO. "Ammune is a pure AI product. The real-time AI security agent is going to be further accelerated by more BlueField functionality. The Ammune analytical near-real-time AI unit will gain more acceleration with the NVIDIA Morpheus cybersecurity AI application framework in the near future."

"Since today's IT architectures are mostly governed by a Kubernetes services architecture, L7 Defense's API security solution Ammune has the potential to dramatically increase the overall security posture of data centers," said Arik Roztal, senior director of Business Development Cybersecurity at NVIDIA. "Ammune is deployed on the BlueField-2 Linux layer and provides active protection to API traffic coming to the node, enabling Kubernetes clusters to have node-based protection from internal and external threats."

Ammune is deployed at major telcos and enterprises, where it actively blocks classical and advanced API threats, autonomously and for years, without damaging normal traffic flows nor increasing recorded latency.

About L7 Defense

L7 Defense helps organizations to protect their infrastructure, applications, customers, employees, and partners against the growing risk of API-borne attacks. With a team of experienced leaders and innovators, L7 Defense revolutionizes the way organizations protect their APIs from attacks and exposure using disruptive, AI-based technology. AmmuneTM, L7 Defense's core technology, received in 2020 a Product Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan, thanks to its novel unsupervised learning AI-based approach regarding applicative protection at the API resolution.

