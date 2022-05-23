Local Logic Partners with Wahi to Provide Homebuyers and Realtors with Enhanced Neighborhood Data

Leading location intelligence provider brings data solutions to the digital real estate platform to empower users with added intelligence in the home buying and rental process

MONTREAL, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Local Logic , a location intelligence provider that quantifies location at scale to shape smarter developments and more sustainable cities, today announced a strategic partnership with Wahi, a digital real estate platform that uses tools, information, and experiences to improve the real estate journey for consumers and realtors. With this partnership, Local Logic integrates neighborhood data into Wahi's consumer-facing experience.

Local Logic enables Wahi to offer users an intimate understanding of location without having to search multiple sites. The location data includes demographics, local profiles, local scores, points of interest API, and school data. Additionally, Wahi receives an exclusive license that includes text data 66% unique to Wahi, supporting high SEO value. This partnership will drive traffic and create a more engaging customer search experience on Wahi.

"We are very excited to partner with Local Logic to use the power of technology to bring truth and transparency to the home buying journey. Wahi's mission is to reclaim real estate by harnessing the power of technology in the service of truth and transparency. We do this by using real data to help people make their dreams come true. " said Benjy Katchen, CEO of Wahi.

Local Logic's platform is the largest location intelligence platform in North America, incorporating more than 75 billion data points and 200 million properties across the United States and Canada. Through its proprietary Location Scores, Local Logic can quantify the inscrutable, ever-changing dynamics of consumer and renter demand. Examples of Location Scores include transit quality, access to restaurants, and quietness.

"There's plenty of information available during the home buying experience about the property in question, but there's not usually a ton of information on the area outside of the four walls it's made of," said Vincent-Charles Hodder, CEO at Local Logic. "At Local Logic, we're laser-focused on empowering home buyers and investors alike with pertinent information about the area surrounding a potential property to ensure that all the boxes are checked for such an important decision."

Local Logic partners with companies both within the residential and commercial industries, providing data about every aspect outside the four walls of a property. Through this approach, the company seeks to provide a means for more intentional and intelligent urban planning. For more information on Local Logic's solutions, please visit locallogic.co

About Local Logic

Local Logic is a location intelligence platform that digitizes the built world for consumers, investors, developers, and governments – delivering unrivaled clarity and actionable insights capable of creating more sustainable, equitable cities. With more than 75 billion unique data points – the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada – the platform creates a digital twin of cities, quantifying the built world and offering predictive, precise analytics to inform the present and future of over 250 million individual addresses.

