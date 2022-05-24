Assurity earns 2021 Voluntary Sales Growth Leader award

LINCOLN, Neb., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assurity has been named the 2021 Voluntary Sales Growth Leader in the small carrier category by Eastbridge Consulting Group, becoming the first carrier to receive the honor four years in a row.

Assurity outpaced voluntary sales industrywide with a 19 percent increase in voluntary sales in 2021—following sustained growth of 5 percent during the 2020 pandemic and 66 percent and 54 percent growth rates over the previous two years.

"We are honored to have earned the title of Voluntary Sales Growth Leader from Eastbridge for a fourth consecutive year," said Jack Douglas, Assurity's Vice President of Worksite Sales. "Recent years were not without challenges, but we maintained our momentum by focusing on bringing value to our brokers, their employer clients and our insureds. The most gratifying result of our tremendous growth is the increase in the number of families added to the ranks of those with financial protection from Assurity to help them through life's difficult times. This recognition is a tribute to our dedicated sales team, distribution network and support personnel working together to make each day better than the last. We look forward to continued growth in 2022 and beyond."

Across the industry, voluntary sales totaled nearly $8.3 billion in 2021, according to Eastbridge's U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report. Each year after the report is published, Eastbridge recognizes companies that exhibited stronger-than-average growth in voluntary sales for the past three years. To be considered for the award this year, a company must have exceeded the overall industry growth rate in 2021 and in 2019, and a positive increase of any amount in 2020. All carriers participating in the survey with a minimum of $10 million in annual sales are eligible for Voluntary Sales Growth Leader recognition.

About Assurity: As a mutual organization, Assurity was founded on the simple concept of people coming together to support each other in moments of need. We help people through difficult times by providing affordable insurance protection that's easy to understand and buy – we're there when our customers need us. We all share in the future we create and we believe in using our business as a force for good.

