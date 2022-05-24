CRAFTSMAN® Introduces Its First-Ever V20* Portable Power Tools for Hobbyists, Empowering the Maker In You

CRAFTSMAN adds tools for makers, woodworkers and electrical hobbyists to growing V20* platform

TOWSON, Md., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRAFTSMAN® today announced the addition of five new products to its growing V20* platform designed for makers and hobbyists who take pride in a variety of woodworking, electrical and on-the-go projects. Designed to go wherever the work is, these new tools include a V20* Rotary Tool (CMCE030B), Soldering Iron (CMCE040B), Compact Personal Fan (CMCE010B), 150W Power Inverter (CMCB1150B) and an LED Light with Magnifying Lens (CMCE020B).

"The CRAFTSMAN V20* line is breaking into a new market with specialized tools that serve hobbyists and makers," said Sara Godding, Vice President Product Management, Stanley Black & Decker. "With this category introduction, we are offering cordless freedom and versatility for doers to get the job done, no matter the task."

New CRAFTSMAN V20* maker tools include:

V20* Rotary Tool (CMCE030B) – The rotary tool features a variable speed dial to easily adjust to the desired speed for various projects, as well as a built-in tip holder on the base. Ideal for cutting, grinding, sanding, carving and polishing a variety of materials, the tool comes with 33 tips and accessory box included.

V20* Soldering Iron (CMCE040B) – The soldering iron is designed with an adjustable temperature dial to easily select between 400-degrees to 900-degrees. Ideal for woodburning, intricate electrical projects, jewelry and stain glass crafting and more, the tool includes a 4-Ft. cord for mobility and a sponge holder on the base (sponge included).

V20* Compact Personal Fan (CMCE010B) – The lightweight and compact personal fan delivers up to 46 hours of runtime per charge** and features a variable speed setting, collapsible design and 180-degree pivoting head.

V20* 150W Power Inverter (CMCB1150B) – The 150W power inverter charges a wide variety of devices and features three unique charging ports to work with Type-C, Type-A and AC connections. The inverter is compatible with the VERSATRACK™ trackwall system (system sold separately) and features an LED flashlight.

V20* LED Light with Magnifying Lens (CMCE020B) – The LED light with magnifying lens offers up to 2x total magnification power with 200 lumens to illuminate your workspace and features a collapsible design.

All products are now available in stores and online where CRAFTSMAN products are sold, with the exception of the V20* Led Light with Magnifying Lens, launching later this year. More information on SKUs and MSRPs follows below.

To learn more about these products and all CRAFTSMAN tools and solutions, visit www.CRAFTSMAN.com.

SKU Product Name MSRP CMCE030B V20* Rotary Tool (Tool Only) $49.99 CMCE040B V20* Soldering Iron (Tool Only) $49.99 CMCE010B V20* Compact Personal Fan (Tool Only) $24.99 CMCB1150B V20* 150W Power Inverter (Tool Only) $49.99 CMCE020B V20* Led Light with Magnifying Lens (Tool Only) $29.99

* Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.

** Up to 46 hours runtime per charge on low-speed setting with CMCB204 (battery sold separately).

About CRAFTSMAN®

CRAFTSMAN®, a Stanley Black & Decker brand, is an American icon that homeowners, home builders, auto enthusiasts and master mechanics have trusted since 1927 – and today's CRAFTSMAN® continues that legacy. With a focus on reliable, high-performance tools, storage and equipment, CRAFTSMAN® has revived its long-established pride in superior quality. Now it's easier than ever to get the tools trusted for generations at more places than ever. For more information visit www.craftsman.com or follow CRAFTSMAN® on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

CRAFTSMAN Media Contact:

Lindsay Fennell

Senior Public Relations Manager

lindsay.fennell@sbdinc.com

(724) 205-0640

