CROWN LABORATORIES EXPANDS AESTHETICS' PORTFOLIO WITH ACQUISITION OF ECLIPSE MEDCORP, LLC ASSETS

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories ("Crown"), a leading, fully integrated global skincare company, has finalized an agreement with Eclipse, a medical technology company, to acquire its global, aesthetics-focused assets. The acquisition expands Crown's aesthetics' product portfolio and enhances Crown's overall value proposition as a global leader in science-based aesthetic skincare solutions.

Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories) (PRNewswire)

"We pride ourselves on being at the forefront of today's aesthetics market by developing and delivering best-in-class medical technologies and products that are exceptionally safe and effective," said Jeff Bedard, President and CEO of Crown. "This strategic acquisition furthers Crown's mission to drive innovation and provide superior products and customer service to aesthetics providers around the world. Eclipse's excellent products will broaden our product line and customer base, domestically and internationally."

"We are thrilled to have completed this transaction with Crown," added Paul O'Brien, CEO of Eclipse. "The combination of Eclipse's innovative product offerings with Crown's leadership position in the aesthetics market will undoubtedly expand the reach and optimize the range of services health care professionals can provide to their patients."

As an innovative company focused on skin science, Crown will integrate the Eclipse products into the Aesthetics business unit of Crown to complement its award-winning SkinPen® Precision and other brands. Eclipse customers can expect to continue receiving superior customer service, medical education, and access to Crown's expanded range of highly effective aesthetic products.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become the leader in dermatology and aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eight years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

About Eclipse

Eclipse was established in January 1993 as a specialty surgical supply company. It quickly became a successful privately held medical device company and one of the pioneers in the aesthetic market, launching several energy-based devices globally. For more than 28 years, Eclipse has been an innovative leader in advancing medical technologies to bring medical supplies to practices in the U.S. and around the globe. Based in Dallas, Eclipse manufactures and distributes high-efficacy, affordable products to physicians that exceed patient expectations and put immediate profit into our partners' practices.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.