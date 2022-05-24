DHI Group, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it has been invited to present at the following investor conferences in June 2022:
Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
- Thursday, June 2nd at 11:25AM ET
- The Evolving State of Talent Acquisition Technology Panel
- One-on-one meetings with investors
- Lotte New York Palace, New York City
LD Micro Invitational by SRAX
- Tuesday, June 7th at 4:30PM PT
- Formal Presentation
- One-on-one meetings with investors
- Four Seasons, Westlake Village, California
East Coast IDEAS Conference
- Wednesday, June 22nd at 6:00AM ET
- Pre-recorded formal presentation
- One-on-one meetings with investors
- Virtual event
Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, will present as part of a panel discussing during Cowen's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, and Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer will join Mr. Zeile to host hold one-on-one meetings with investors. Both Mr. Zeile and Mr. Bostick will present at the LD Micro Conference and East Coast IDEAS Conference and hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at both. The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com.
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the firm hosting each conference or MKR Investor Relations, DHI's investor relations firm, at ir@dhigroupinc.com.
Investor Contact
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
212-448-4181
ir@dhigroupinc.com
Media Contact
Rachel Ceccarelli
VP of Engagement
212-448-8288
media@dhigroupinc.com
About DHI Group, Inc.
DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patent-pending algorithms manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.
