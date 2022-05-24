OptraSCAN's Artificial Intelligence-Equipped Digital Pathology Scanner OS-SiA Granted U.S Patent for Scanning, Indexing and Analyzing of the Tissue Area at the Same Time

OptraSCAN's Artificial Intelligence-Equipped Digital Pathology Scanner OS-SiA Granted U.S Patent for Scanning, Indexing and Analyzing of the Tissue Area at the Same Time

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OptraSCAN®, the leading end-to-end digital pathology solution provider, announced its digital pathology scanner OS-SiA has been granted US patent - No 2020/0334814 A1 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. OS-SiA has inbuilt intelligence to scan, index and analyze pathological samples simultaneously. This will benefit the end-user to view the whole slide scanned image along with analyzed output as an overlay during their review process.

OS-SiA: Digital Pathology Scanner with AI (PRNewsfoto/OptraSCAN Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The patent describes a technique invented by OptraSCAN, the AI-enabled digital pathology scanner OS-SiA automatically identifies specimens to scan and simultaneously analyzes the tissue or cell area being scanned. OS-SiA is the industry's first AI-enabled digital scanner that will provide real-time predictive analysis and actionable insights.

"Currently, the digital pathology slide scanners are restricted to partial or whole slide image acquisition and digitization into an image. Our next-generation scanner OS-SiA scans and analyzes simultaneously eliminating the need for additional processing applications," said Abhi Gholap, Founder & CEO, OptraSCAN. "This patent highlights our constant efforts to improve the adoption of digital pathology solutions and support the pathology community."

OS-SiA can be embedded in the existing series of its cloud-enabled brightfield scanners namely OS-Lite & OS-Ultra. The custom algorithms provide real-time ROI detection while scanning, cell quantification for IHC/HNE markers, and morphological measurements built using the core library. The whole slide image can be viewed in a local / web-based / cloud-based image viewer. The deep learning computational module is provided for self-learning in the scanning device.

"This is the kind of breakthrough we need to accelerate the adoption of digital pathology, simultaneous scanning and analysis will help pathologists make faster decisions and improve patient outcomes." Dr. Zu-Hua Gao MD, Medical Advisor at OptraSCAN and Chair - Pathology, University of British Columbia.

About OptraSCAN, Inc:

OptraSCAN® are pioneers in the On-Demand Digital Pathology® System, focused on delivering fully integrated, affordable solutions that will maximize your return on investment and improve the performance of your pathology services. An ISO 13485 certified company and CE marked whole slide scanners for IVD use, OptraSCAN is working to eliminate the barriers to 'Go Digital' no matter the size of the pathology lab, the lab's throughput, or global location.

OptraSCAN's end-to-end digital pathology solution provides effective acquisition of whole slide images, viewing, storing, real-time sharing, reporting and AI & ML based Image analysis solutions via On-Demand or outright purchase model. Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Optra Scan Logo (PRNewsfoto/OptraSCAN Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OptraSCAN Inc.