Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) Launches Regulatory Compliance Certificate for Pharmacy Technicians

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 25 years, the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) has continued to update and develop innovative credential offerings that reflect current best practices in patient safety and care. In alignment with PTCB's mission to advance medication safety by credentialing pharmacy technicians, the new Regulatory Compliance Certificate provides technicians with the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge and proficiency regarding pharmacy laws, regulations, legal requirements, and practice standards to maintain compliance and quality assurance in various practice settings.

Pharmacy's compliance and quality assurance practices are essential to patient safety and require diligent, dedicated team members. As pharmacies experience increased demand, delegating pharmacy management responsibilities to a qualified and committed pharmacy technician is a practical use of resources.

"Pharmacy technicians are critical to maintaining an efficient and effective pharmacy team," said PTCB Executive Director and CEO William Schimmel. "By earning credentials like our specialty certificate in Regulatory Compliance, technicians can demonstrate their dedication to their careers, patient care, and medication safety. Covering areas such as the Federal Controlled Substances Act, Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS), principles for pharmacy laws and ethics, and patient safety and quality assurance strategies, those who earn this certificate have shown they have the knowledge and drive to ensure pharmacy compliance."

"I love being able to know what the newest regulations are and make sure they are implemented correctly and maintained as required," said David W. Holmberg, CPhT-Adv & Store Manager at Leslie's Pharmacy in Vineyard Haven, MA. "This area is very different and more managerial than the 'typical' pharmacy technician duties. It is satisfying being able to grow my career in a way that I didn't know was possible when I first began on this path."

PTCB's Regulatory Compliance Certificate will empower pharmacy technicians to play a critical role in ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining practice standards. Eligible candidates must hold an active PTCB CPhT Certification and complete a PTCB-Recognized Regulatory Compliance Education/Training Program.

