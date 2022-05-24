The REMM Group Designs Their New Orange County Corporate Headquarters for the Post COVID Work Style

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The REMM Group reimagined, purchased, and designed their ideal post-COVID workspace in the heart of Orange County. The 2,900 square foot craftsman office building at 207 W 20th Street in Santa Ana, California is adjacent to Bowers Museum. The REMM Group purchased the building in May for 1.15M. The multifamily and commercial management company immediately renovated the space to best fit their new hybrid workstyle.

“We redesigned the interior of our new corporate office in Orange County to support our successful hybrid workstyle,” said Christine Dales, COO of The REMM Group. She added, “We knocked out walls to create modern light-filled spaces but kept the architectural details we loved. The tree-lined neighborhood next to Bowers Museum is ideal. And the centralized location close to the I-5 freeway, our own parking lot, and several restaurants in walking distance make it very convenient.” (PRNewswire)

Sara D'Elia, CEO at The REMM Group, said "We began looking for a new office as the pandemic hit. Our vision of the ideal location changed as our teams demonstrated that they could be highly productive, and had a higher degree of job satisfaction, working from home. Technology links our teams and we increased the scope of the Office Manager and Administrative positions to provide them with additional on-site support.

"Not coming into the office allowed our Regional and Commercial Property Managers and Senior Management to spend more time at the properties we manage and meeting with clients. Our clients select The REMM Group for that personal approach, so the transition allowed our growth to continue robustly during the COVID crisis."

Most recently The REMM Group has added Desert Flower Apartment Homes, with 129 luxury units in Palm Springs, the stunning new Macro at Echo Park, featuring a rooftop Sky Lounge in Los Angeles. And The Landing retail property in Newport Beach.

The REMM Group's new corporate location has several flexible conference rooms and executive/flex offices, along with more traditional workspaces and offices.

CFO, Shawn Conerty, says the efficient office space helps The REMM Group meet their ESG goals. "We use less resources heating and cooling rooms that are not needed, we all spend less time in traffic burning fuel, and our associates are much happier."

The REMM Group is an award-winning IREM Accredited Commercial Real Estate Management Organization (AMO). Their expanding portfolio includes multifamily, lease up, mixed-use and commercial properties. The REMM Group ranks in the top 10 companies nationwide in The Best Place to Work Multifamily 2022. For additional information contact Sara D'Elia at (714) 974-1010 x 213, sdelia(at)remmgroup(dot)com.

