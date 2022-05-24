TIM AND DEMI TEBOW RESTORE THEIR BODIES IN NEW ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN

Tim and Demi Tebow featured in Restore Hyper Wellness' first brand ambassador campaign

AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore), a leading provider of proactive wellness solutions, introduced its first brand ambassador campaign featuring Tim and Demi Tebow. The spot, which will appear in digital and connected TV channels, as well as Restore's and the Tebows' social media channels, gives viewers an inside look at how the Tebows live a Hyper Wellness® lifestyle and use Restore's modalities to take on their busy lives.

"Tim and Demi share our belief that everyone should have access to proactive health modalities that help them feel their best, so they can do more of what they love," said Jim Donnelly, Restore's CEO and Co-Founder. "They're the perfect partners to help us tell our story in Restore's first ambassador campaign."

Tim and Demi joined the Restore team as investors and ambassadors earlier this year. In the advertisement, people will get an inside look at how the Tebows embody a Hyper Wellness lifestyle using the modalities available at Restore. Throughout the commercial, they discuss their approach to a healthy lifestyle and importance of taking care of themselves while they show their favorite modalities including IV drip therapy, cryotherapy, HydraFacial® and Red Light Therapy. With over 140 locations nationwide, the Tebows are able to access these modalities whether they're at home or on the road. The Tebow's use Restore Hyper Wellness to help boost their energy and maintain their natural defense systems, so they can tackle their busy schedules and do more to make an impact.

"We want to be at our best to pursue the things that we're passionate about every day and the modalities available at Restore are an important piece of how we take care of ourselves." said Tim Tebow. "We only have one body and it's our job to take care of it so we can make the most of every single day."

"Taking care of yourself every day should be something that you look forward to and Restore makes that possible," said Demi Tebow. "We hope that everyone who walks out of a Restore location will leave feeling their best and ready to make the most of every opportunity."

Restore is the fastest growing network of wellness studios in the country. Restore designed the best whole body cryotherapy experience in the world through its proprietary cryotherapy chambers, available only at Restore locations. Wellness IV drip therapy is also offered in the studios.* Restore aims to have over 200 locations open across the U.S. by end of 2022.

For more information about Restore Hyper Wellness, its approach to proactive health and innovative modalities, please visit restore.com .

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Launched in Austin, Texas in 2015, Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore) is the award-winning creator of an innovative new category of care—Hyper Wellness®. Restore delivers expert guidance and an extensive array of cutting-edge wellness modalities integrated under one roof. These modalities include biomarker assessments, IV drip therapy, intramuscular (IM) shots, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, whole body and localized cryotherapy, infrared sauna, red light therapy, compression, HydraFacial, Circadia and Cryoskin. Restore's mission is to make Hyper Wellness accessible and affordable so people can do more of what they love to do.

*Medical services, IV drip therapy, IM shots and mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, are provided by an independently owned physician practice

About Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow is a two-time national college football champion,Heisman Trophy winner, first- round NFL draft pick, ESPN contributor, and former professional baseball player. He is the author of Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts along with four New York Times bestsellers including This is the Day, Shaken and Bronco and Friends: A Party to Remember. His second children's book, Bronco and Friends: Mission Possible will be released by WaterBrook on March 29, 2022. Tim's true passion remains the work of the Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF) which he began in 2010. The foundation's mission is to bring Faith, Hope, and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. Tim is married to Demi-Leigh Tebow, (nee Nel-Peters), They live in Jacksonville, Florida, with their three dogs, Chunk, Kobe, and Paris.

About Demi-Leigh Tebow

Demi-Leigh Tebow is a South African model, speaker, influencer, entrepreneur, and Miss Universe 2017. Demi-Leigh is a survivor of a violent carjacking that took place in early 2017. The experience empowered her to create the #Unbreakable campaign where she partners with self-defense experts and other educators who train women how to handle life-threatening situations, including sexual harassment, assault and abusive relationships. Demi-Leigh is planning on launching a number of purpose-driven businesses this year, and has already taken strides with her jewelry line 153 Jewelry. Along with her entrepreneurial endeavors, Demi-Leigh continues to serve as an activist, social influencer, motivational speaker, model, and dog mom. Demi-Leigh resides with her husband Tim in Jacksonville.

