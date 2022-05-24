The Treaty Education Alliance set to advance joint work with Canada toward better education outcomes for First Nation students

OTTAWA, ON, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Treaty Education Alliance is working with the Government of Canada as a Treaty partner to develop an innovative First Nations - controlled education system to help improve the education outcomes of on-reserve First Nation students in the four Alliance First Nations in Saskatchewan.

Today, the parties met to mark a key step toward this goal, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Reconciliation. The co-developed MOU sets out a process for moving forward together and outlines key topics for discussions between the parties. This includes a focus on the development of a new on-reserve education model based on recognition of an inherent right to self- determination and an asserted Treaty right to education.

The goal is to advance the Treaty Education Alliance's vision of a First Nations-controlled quality education system for their students on reserve – a system that is sustainable and comprehensive, helps to close lifelong learning gaps, and meets community needs and priorities, including promoting Indigenous language and culture. The joint work under the MOU will build on the innovative education initiatives already underway in the four First Nation communities to improve student learning.

"Cote First Nation is excited for a new relationship for the future of our Nation Builders and recognizing our treaty right to education."

Chief George Cote, Cote First Nation

"The co-development and execution of this MOU between Treaty Education Alliance and Canada signifies a significant step forward in realizing reconciliation within Indigenous education for the member Nations of TEA. We thank the Honourable Minister Marc Miller for championing this issue on behalf of Canada, and empowering our Nations to ensure that our children's educational needs are addressed in a holistic manner."

Chief Ira McArthur, Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation

"I am inspired to know that we are on a path toward implementing and exercising of our treaty right to education in a meaningful way, in the way that it was intended to be, reflective of our unique culture, and to the benefit of our children and our future."

Chief Annette Lonechild, White Bear First Nations

"This co-developed Memorandum of Understanding is a significant first step in renewing our nation-to- nation relationship and advancing reconciliation with the Treaty Education Alliance First Nations. This will set the stage for discussions focused on concretely supporting the First Nations' inherent right to self-determination in education and their vision of a better tomorrow for their students. I look forward to continuing this important work together."

The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Background Information

The Treaty Education Alliance (TEA) is comprised of four Treaty No. 4 First Nations. This includes Cote First Nation, Kawacatoose First Nation, Pheasant Rump Nakota First Nation and White Bear First Nations.

The First Nations have a total population of 10,623 members with 3,276 living on reserves.

Partnering with a school in each community, the TEA delivers a range of support services and resources. This includes, for example, land-based learning, arts integration, cultural curriculum adaption and digital learning training and support.

The TEA's four negotiating Chiefs and negotiating team are supported by an eight - member Elders' Advisory Council.

TEA and its member First Nations' approach involves robust and ongoing community engagement throughout the negotiation process.

The MOU is the result of ongoing Recognition of Indigenous Rights and Self-determination discussions between the parties that began in early 2020. The MOU builds on past discussions between the parties.

Treaty Education Alliance

