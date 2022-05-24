University of Tennessee, Knoxville Expands Relationship with Noodle to Launch an Online Master of Business Administration

OMBA is First University of Tennessee, Knoxville MBA to Be Offered Completely Online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. and NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tennessee, Knoxville's (UTK) Haslam College of Business announced today the expansion of its relationship with Noodle , the country's fastest-growing online learning network, to launch an Online MBA (OMBA) . The program is currently accepting applications for a Spring 2023 start.

The first University of Tennessee, Knoxville MBA to be offered entirely online, the OMBA emphasizes the tools professionals need to make an impact today in today's business environment, including analytics, supply chain management, consulting, finance, and entrepreneurship and innovation. Developed in conjunction with Haslam College of Business faculty, UTK's OMBA is designed for today's complex business world, offering a future-proof pathway to strategic insights, global connections and an immersive virtual classroom that meets students where they are.

The OMBA expands on The University of Tennessee, Knoxville's existing portfolio of online programs launched in collaboration with Noodle, including the Executive MBA for Global Supply Chain, Master of Science in Supply Chain Management Online (MS-SCM), Online Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies, Online Master of Public Health, and five other MBA programs.

"Our Online MBA will open the door to global connections, strategic insights, and new business perspectives from wherever students are. The curriculum, which features course instructors' relevant firsthand experience and case studies, will challenge students to think critically, act strategically, and lead with confidence," said Bruce Behn, Associate Dean for Graduate and Executive Education.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with the Haslam College of Business to create a program with real-world application, strategic and analytical mindsets, and an inclusive and global approach," said Stephen Green, Chief Program Officer at Noodle. "The University of Tennessee, Knoxville has been a wonderful partner - for 11 programs and counting - and we are delighted to continue this robust collaboration."

Informed by over 100 years of business education and research, the AACSB-accredited Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, produces industry leaders with a bias for action. Haslam equips students with the skills they need to deliver results that propel careers and organizations forward.

About the Haslam College of Business

The Haslam College of Business at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, founded in 1914, consists of approximately 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Its seven departments, seven centers and institutes, four forums and graduate and executive education programs reach across the for profit, not-for-profit and governmental sectors of business with a heavy emphasis on practical research. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, was founded in 1794 and was designated Tennessee's land-grant institution in 1879.

About Noodle

Noodle is a certified B Corp that creates excellent online and agile programs that elevate campus-wide teaching and technology. Since January 2019, Noodle has launched as many online programs with elite U.S. universities as have all of its competitors combined. Its network of universities, higher education leaders, providers, and students fuels innovation and efficiency in learning design, marketing, recruitment, technology, student and faculty support, and clinical placement. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter .

