England Logistics Recognized as Best of State 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- England Logistics, one of the nation's top freight brokerage firms, has been awarded Best of State® 2022 in the Business Services – Freight/Logistics division. This is the ninth Best of State award for the company.

The Best of State Program® annually recognizes outstanding companies in ten divisions. Each application is reviewed by an esteemed panel consisting of volunteer judges considered industry leaders or experts in the division they are selected to judge.

"We're proud to be honored by Best of State®," stated Jason Beardall, chief executive officer of England Logistics. "We strive each year to ensure continued betterment in everything we do. This program recognizes Utah businesses that share that passion and we're thrilled to be among them."

England Logistics offers a vast portfolio of non-asset-based transportation solutions, including full truckload services, intermodal, dry and temp-controlled LTL, parcel, and complete supply chain management. The company has been recognized multiple times as one of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine, ranked in the Training Top 100 by Training magazine, and awarded numerous Stevie® Awards by the American Business Awards. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, the company also has offices nationwide. For more information, visit www.englandlogistics.com .

