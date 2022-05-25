KT Tape Launches New Drink Mix Powder: KTHealth+ AIM

KTHealth+ AIM™ supports every day healthy inflammatory response to help you feel your best

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KT Tape® , the leader in drug-free pain relief products, announces the launch of its latest product: KTHealth+ AIM™. KTHealth+ AIM is a once-a-day drink mix designed to help improve your body's healthy inflammatory response†‡ to the aches and pains associated with physical exertion. AIM is a 100% drug-free, great tasting dietary supplement with healthy botanical ingredients such as turmeric, ashwagandha, organic beet root powder, zinc, vitamin D and vitamin C.

KTHealth+ AIM™ is a new drink mix that supports every day healthy inflammatory response to help you feel your best.

"At KT Tape, we know being healthy means taking care of your body inside and out," says CEO & President Greg Venner. "Every day, millions of Americans may be impacted by the aches and pains associated with inflammation in the body. That's why we teamed up with nutrition experts to create an everyday, great tasting drink mix support for a healthy inflammatory response. KTHealth+ AIM is a delicious addition to our full line of products and is designed to help you feel your best without needing to take multiple pills."

The new supplement contains a matrix of healthy ingredients designed to target three key pillars of your body's general wellbeing, including:

Supports a healthy inflammatory response†‡ Via 1,000 mg of turmeric as well as ashwagandha and organic beet root powder Provides immune support‡ Via 100% daily values of vitamins C, D and zinc Promotes digestive health and ingredient absorption‡ Via Fibersol®-2, Inulin, Bioperine® black pepper extract

The product is plant-based, GMO free, sugar free, gluten free, soy free and contains no preservatives, artificial flavors, colors or artificial sweeteners. Any sweetness is due to natural fruit flavor and all-natural sweeteners such as Monk Fruit Extract and Stevia Leaf Extract. Professional athletes can enjoy AIM knowing it's a certified Informed Sport Tested supplement. And, at 15 calories per serving, AIM has fewer calories than many other drink powder supplements on the market.

AIM is available in peach mango, citrus orange, pineapple orange guava and unflavored, and tastes great mixed with water, your favorite dairy or plant-based milk or with citrus juice. It's also a perfect addition to smoothies, protein shakes or smoothie bowls, including the recipe below:

Avocado & Apple Smoothie

2 cups washed spinach

1 avocado, peeled and pitted

1 apple, sliced

1 cup almond milk

2 teaspoons honey or maple syrup for sweetness

1 packet KTHealth+ AIM Peach Mango flavor

Dash of ground ginger

For ongoing ideas on using AIM to boost your smoothies and delicious recipes, visit KTTape.com .

KTHealth+ AIM retails for $24.99 per box for 14 servings. It can be purchased at KTTape.com/AIM . Subscribe and save using promo code "DRINKAIM" to start your two-week trial for $1 per day on KTTape.com. Customers can also purchase AIM on Amazon .

Visit KT Tape's Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for more updates and information on its full line of drug-free pain relief, performance and recovery products.

† Associated with physical exertion

‡ These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About KT Tape®:

Based in American Fork, Utah and founded in 2008, KT Tape® has revolutionized the sports medicine industry with the introduction of the most advanced and recognized kinesiology tape and recovery products. KT Tape is recognized as a leader in sports related pain and injury treatment. The mission of the company is to develop breakthrough solutions to help enable athletes to compete at their best.

For more information, visit www.kttape.com .

