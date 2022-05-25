LEAP PARTNERS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GEORGE PLUMBING, ITS THIRD ACQUISITION IN THREE MONTHS

CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners Holdings LLC ("Leap Partners"), a Nashville-based HVAC and plumbing consolidation platform and a portfolio company of Concentric Equity Partners ("CEP"), announced the acquisition of George Plumbing, LLC ("George Plumbing"), a residential and commercial plumbing business located in Hartselle, Alabama. Leap Partners has acquired George Plumbing from and is partnering directly with the owner and industry veteran Greg George, who will remain with the company in his current leadership role for the long-term future. George Plumbing represents Leap Partners' third acquisition in the last 60 days after the acquisitions of Conditioned Air Solutions in northern Alabama and Scenic City Heating & AC in eastern Tennessee.

Led by two home-service veterans, John Cerasuolo (CEO) and Patrick Ritter (CFO), Leap Partners is a Nashville-based home services company seeking to find, acquire, and combine many of the best businesses in residential and small-commercial HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services across the Southeast.

When asked why he chose to partner with Leap Partners, Greg of George Plumbing said, "What really sold me was when John explained I could continue to lead my team while Leap Partners would take over things like payroll, accounting, and marketing. Finding partners like John and Patrick who have experience with these areas of the business that eat up all my time has been a relief."

Jonathan of Scenic City Heating & AC also said, "I chose Leap Partners because I wanted to be part of the team. Owning and running a small business can be lonely. Now, whenever I need help or have a question, I have a list of people I can call for help or advice. I reached a point with my company where I felt I was being pulled in a lot of different directions. I felt like a jack of all trades but a master of none. Now I can focus on the few parts of the business I really enjoy and feel will make the biggest impact on my employees and customers."

"Our team is inspired by all of the devoted, talented, and inspirational business owners like Jonathan and Greg we have been fortunate to meet and work with," said John Cerasuolo. "We are excited to keep up our fast pace of growth so we can continue to help owners like Jonathan and Greg spend more time doing what they love."

CEP and Leap Partners are actively seeking to partner with additional HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service businesses primarily in the Southeast. If you're aware of HVAC and plumbing businesses that are looking for a financial / strategic partner to enable future growth, please contact us.

About Concentric Equity Partners:

Concentric Equity Partners is a private investment firm that partners with leading middle market companies by providing capital and strategic advisory services to accelerate long term value creation. Concentric's approach is simple: support entrepreneurs and operators by providing the resources required to achieve extraordinary results. The firm's investment team is made up of individuals with distinguished track records as operators and professional investors across a variety of growth oriented middle market companies.

Concentric Equity Partners is the direct investing arm of Financial Investments Corporation, a private asset management firm and family office with over $2 billion in investment commitments under management. Financial Investments Corporation was founded in 1994 by father and daughter Harrison and Jennifer Steans and has been partnering with private companies for more than 25 years.

For more information on Concentric Equity Partners, visit https://www.ficcep.com/.

About Leap Partners:

Leap Partners is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The company is working to connect the best small and medium-sized HVAC, plumbing, and electrical service businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class employer and service-provider of choice with industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement.

For more information on Leap Partners, visit https://www.theleappartners.com/.

