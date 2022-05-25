Quest Diagnostics CHRO Receives “CHRO Lifetime Achievement Award”

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ ---- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced Cecilia McKenney, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), received the "CHRO Lifetime Achievement Award" by SharedXpertise Media, publishers of HRO Today magazine and HRO Today Global.

"Cecilia is more than our Chief Human Resources Officer; she's an empathetic leader and a fearless champion for our 50,000 colleagues," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. "She has a unique ability to connect with everyone in the organization, from a board member to our newest phlebotomist working in a patient service center. I'm grateful for what Cecilia has done for Quest Diagnostics, and for the support she has given me as a trusted advisor."

Ms. McKenney joined Quest Diagnostics in 2018 and has been an advocate for inclusion, innovation and well-being. During a challenging time when our colleagues were providing vital COVID-19 testing to the nation, Ms. McKenney championed several initiatives to support employees and their families, from financial resources to mental health programs.

"I am incredibly honored to receive this award on behalf of the entire Quest team," said Ms. McKenney. "It's easy to bring passion to the workplace when you love the people you work with and the role your company gets to play in empowering better health for the millions we serve."

In 2014, HRO Today introduced the CHRO Awards, honoring those CHROs with the capabilities to adapt to a competitive business environment in order to deliver the insight needed for HR transformation. The CHRO of the Year award and Lifetime Achievement award and Award recognizes CHROs that help drive workforce initiatives through innovation with measurable excellence in employee engagement and retention to prove it. These CHROs are responsible for providing leadership to ensure talent acquisition and retention, business growth, and a culture that can lead in a global workforce.

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors, and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. Learn more at www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

