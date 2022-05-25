Taiwan's IoT Service Hub accelerates manufacturers' speed-to-market for Industry 4.0 innovations

TAIPEI, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Information Industry of Taiwan, an organization supporting the development of the nation's information industry, is expanding its Internet of Things Manufacturing Base services to foreign inventors.

IoT Service Hub understands that not all manufacturers have the same level of technological know-how or experience in undertaking such innovations. Thus, it brings together the best of Taiwan's tech talents, enterprises, and industry-leading technologies to help foreign manufacturers and inventors bring their IoT product to market in a faster and more cost-effective way.

The IoT Service Hub three key services are:

Providing AIoT evaluation board(EVB/Demo board) made by Taiwan's IC to assist product development,

C onnecting Startup or product to interdisciplinary experts in Taiwan ,

Providing numerous AIoT solutions to help the industrial digital transformation.

Firstly, the Hub helps AIoT product developers lower their technical and technological thresholds to speed up the prototype development and entire mass production process.

The hub has released several AIoT evaluation boards cooperated with Taiwanese semiconductor companies. The Hub makes Taiwan IC-based development toolkit of various transmission applications, and offer assistance such as coordinate files for PCB, BOM, Gerber file, and SMT proofing to lower the technological threshold and accelerate production.

Secondly, the Hub connects inventors to over 200 cross-industry corporate partners and experts, including system integrators, mass production, and designers across Taiwan's manufacturing industry chain. They also provide technical consultations and critical assessments

Building on this service, the Hub is currently organizing an international manufacturing service, with numerous companies expected to start assisting international mass production of prototypes in 2022.

Thirdly, the Hub product managers are on hand to facilitate each production phase for a project. Individual case managers provide in-depth management for each potential case, and arrange key resource services including case consultation and resource introduction.

Since its founding in 2018, the Hub has supported more than 400 IoT smart manufacturing innovations, of which 100 have been brought to market.

Nowadays, the Hub has spurred digital transformation in key industries, such as creating smart isolation rooms for remote care at the Long-term Care Center for the Elderly, and 3EGREEN TECHNOLOGY, INC.'s IoT power usage monitor that assists traditional food factories in reducing their carbon footprints towards achieving net zero carbon emissions.

For more information, visit https://www.ideas-hatch.com/iot_service_hub.jsp?lang=en

