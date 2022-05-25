TrueCar Releases Analysis of May Industry Sales

Increased affordability expected for used car prices in the month of May

SANTA MONICA, Calif, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc . (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, expects total new vehicle industry sales to reach 1,221,790 units in May 2022, down 17% from a year ago and up 10% from April 2022, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle industry sales is an estimated 14 million, down 17% from May 2021. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,062,452 units, down 18% from a year ago and up 7% from April 2022.

"This month we're continuing to see a struggle for supply among the industry however we're also now starting to see signs of demand adjusting. Higher interest rates combined with higher fuel prices present a headwind to demand cooling off, which may explain why average used list prices are decreasing, down 1.6% in May versus April 2022," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "In terms of price adjustments, compared to the beginning of the month we are seeing more vehicles being marked down than for the same period last year. This is truer for used where we are seeing over half of our used listings getting a downward price adjustment since the beginning of the month. This trend is led by the used full-size vehicle segment."

"This month we're not expecting fleet inventory to be down as much as retail, partly due to deferred fleet demand and the domestic OEM brands generally being in a better inventory situation than imported brands," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar.

Additional Industry Insights (from TrueCar):

Total sales for May 2022 are expected to be down 17% from a year ago and up 10% from April 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Fleet sales for May 2022 are expected to be down 6% from a year ago and up 34% from April 2022 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.

Incentive spend is down 59% from last year.

Average transaction price is projected to be up 14% from a year ago and comparable to April 2022 .

Total SAAR is expected to be down 17% from a year ago at 14 million units.

Used vehicle sales for May 2022 are expected to reach 3.1 million, down 19% from a year ago and down 8% from April 2022 .

The average interest rate on new vehicles is 5.1% compared to April 2022 at 4.8% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 8%.

The average loan term on a new vehicle for May 2022 is about 71 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is also about 71 months.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer May 2022 Forecast May 2021 Actual Apr 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate) BMW 29,590 39,204 28,678 -24.5% -18.2% 3.2% 16.1% Daimler 32,497 29,145 31,065 11.5% 20.8% 4.6% 17.7% Ford 171,910 160,520 175,942 7.1% 16.0% -2.3% 9.9% GM 196,463 240,095 200,972 -18.2% -11.4% -2.2% 10.0% Honda 84,399 176,815 93,250 -52.3% -48.3% -9.5% 1.8% Hyundai 63,145 93,745 66,707 -32.6% -27.0% -5.3% 6.5% Kia 54,806 80,298 59,063 -31.7% -26.1% -7.2% 4.4% Nissan 64,910 110,374 74,668 -41.2% -36.3% -13.1% -2.2% Stellantis 139,300 182,966 143,078 -23.9% -17.5% -2.6% 9.5% Subaru 47,475 56,558 45,748 -16.1% -9.1% 3.8% 16.7% Tesla 47,852 28,790 48,432 66.2% 80.1% -1.2% 11.2% Toyota 188,637 241,003 186,510 -21.7% -15.2% 1.1% 13.8% Volkswagen Group 51,907 72,527 45,949 -28.4% -22.5% 13.0% 27.1% Industry 1,221,790 1,586,748 1,254,597 -23.0% -16.6% -2.6% 9.6%

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer May 2022 Forecast May 2021 Actual Apr 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate) BMW 29,025 37,474 28,168 -22.5% -16.1% 3.0% 15.9% Daimler 31,451 27,938 30,430 12.6% 22.0% 3.4% 16.3% Ford 127,065 124,561 143,183 2.0% 10.5% -11.3% -0.2% GM 156,341 208,133 174,521 -24.9% -18.6% -10.4% 0.8% Honda 83,371 170,217 92,860 -51.0% -46.9% -10.2% 1.0% Hyundai 63,040 86,835 66,001 -27.4% -21.4% -4.5% 7.5% Kia 50,714 72,881 56,866 -30.4% -24.6% -10.8% 0.3% Nissan 53,846 87,667 61,645 -38.6% -33.5% -12.7% -1.7% Stellantis 111,246 162,041 118,354 -31.3% -25.6% -6.0% 5.7% Subaru 46,221 55,170 44,042 -16.2% -9.2% 4.9% 18.1% Tesla 47,312 28,790 48,415 64.3% 78.0% -2.3% 9.9% Toyota 170,085 204,785 164,585 -16.9% -10.0% 3.3% 16.3% Volkswagen Group 51,118 67,738 45,293 -24.5% -18.2% 12.9% 27.0% Industry 1,062,452 1,402,283 1,120,603 -24.2% -17.9% -5.2% 6.7%

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer May 2022 Forecast May 2021 Actual Apr 2022 Actual YoY % Change YoY % Change

(Daily Selling Rate) MoM % Change MoM % Change (Daily Selling Rate) BMW 565 1,730 510 -67.3% -64.6% 10.7% 24.6% Daimler 1,046 1,207 635 -13.3% -6.1% 64.6% 85.2% Ford 44,845 35,959 32,759 24.7% 35.1% 36.9% 54.0% GM 40,122 31,962 26,451 25.5% 36.0% 51.7% 70.6% Honda 1,028 6,598 390 -84.4% -83.1% 163.6% 196.5% Hyundai 105 6,910 706 -98.5% -98.4% -85.1% -83.3% Kia 4,092 7,417 2,197 -44.8% -40.2% 86.2% 109.5% Nissan 11,064 22,707 13,023 -51.3% -47.2% -15.0% -4.4% Stellantis 28,054 20,925 24,724 34.1% 45.2% 13.5% 27.7% Subaru 1,254 1,388 1,706 -9.6% -2.1% -26.5% -17.3% Tesla 540 - 17



3170.3% 3579.1% Toyota 18,552 36,218 21,925 -48.8% -44.5% -15.4% -4.8% Volkswagen Group 789 4,789 656 -83.5% -82.2% 20.2% 35.2% Industry 159,338 184,465 133,994 -13.6% -6.4% 18.9% 33.8%

Fleet Penetration Manufacturer May 2022 Forecast May 2021 Actual Apr 2022 Actual YoY % Change MoM % Change BMW 1.9% 4.4% 1.8% -56.7% 7.3% Daimler 3.2% 4.1% 2.0% -22.3% 57.4% Ford 26.1% 22.4% 18.6% 16.4% 40.1% GM 20.4% 13.3% 13.2% 53.4% 55.2% Honda 1.2% 3.7% 0.4% -67.4% 191.2% Hyundai 0.2% 7.4% 1.1% -97.7% -84.3% Kia 7.5% 9.2% 3.7% -19.2% 100.7% Nissan 17.0% 20.6% 17.4% -17.1% -2.3% Stellantis 20.1% 11.4% 17.3% 76.1% 16.5% Subaru 2.6% 2.5% 3.7% 7.6% -29.1% Tesla 1.1% 0.0% 0.0%

3209.9% Toyota 9.8% 15.0% 11.8% -34.6% -16.3% Volkswagen Group 1.5% 6.6% 1.4% -77.0% 6.4% Industry 13.0% 11.6% 10.7% 12.2% 22.1%

Total Market Share Manufacturer May 2022 Forecast May 2021 Actual Apr 2022 Actual BMW 2.4% 2.5% 2.3% Daimler 2.7% 1.8% 2.5% Ford 14.1% 10.1% 14.0% GM 16.1% 15.1% 16.0% Honda 6.9% 11.1% 7.4% Hyundai 5.2% 5.9% 5.3% Kia 4.5% 5.1% 4.7% Nissan 5.3% 7.0% 6.0% Stellantis 11.4% 11.5% 11.4% Subaru 3.9% 3.6% 3.6% Tesla 3.9% 1.8% 3.9% Toyota 15.4% 15.2% 14.9% Volkswagen Group 4.2% 4.6% 3.7%

96.0% 95.3% 95.7%

Retail Market Share Manufacturer May 2022 Forecast May 2021 Actual Apr 2022 Actual BMW 2.7% 2.7% 2.5% Daimler 3.0% 2.0% 2.7% Ford 12.0% 8.9% 12.8% GM 14.7% 14.8% 15.6% Honda 7.8% 12.1% 8.3% Hyundai 5.9% 6.2% 5.9% Kia 4.8% 5.2% 5.1% Nissan 5.1% 6.3% 5.5% Stellantis 10.5% 11.6% 10.6% Subaru 4.4% 3.9% 3.9% Tesla 4.5% 2.1% 4.3% Toyota 16.0% 14.6% 14.7% Volkswagen Group 4.8% 4.8% 4.0%

96.1% 95.1% 95.9%

ATP



Manufacturer May 2022 Forecast May 2021 Actual Apr 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $67,092 $60,621 $68,146 10.7% -1.5% Daimler $65,924 $61,985 $68,337 6.4% -3.5% Ford $51,037 $43,388 $49,070 17.6% 4.0% GM $50,566 $46,352 $50,420 9.1% 0.3% Honda $37,352 $32,145 $36,550 16.2% 2.2% Hyundai $36,958 $31,800 $37,190 16.2% -0.6% Kia $35,091 $30,179 $34,719 16.3% 1.1% Nissan $36,156 $31,031 $35,810 16.5% 1.0% Stellantis $53,370 $46,593 $53,466 14.5% -0.2% Subaru $35,583 $32,307 $34,908 10.1% 1.9% Toyota $39,073 $36,641 $39,957 6.6% -2.2% Volkswagen Group $46,455 $43,928 $47,011 5.8% -1.2% Industry $44,254 $38,694 $44,043 14.4% 0.5%

$5,560

$211





Incentives



Manufacturer May 2022 Forecast May 2021 Actual Apr 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW $1,117 $4,814 $1,309 -76.8% -14.6% Daimler $1,452 $3,650 $1,354 -60.2% 7.2% Ford $1,435 $2,352 $1,458 -39.0% -1.6% GM $1,677 $4,535 $1,926 -63.0% -12.9% Honda $905 $2,133 $960 -57.6% -5.7% Hyundai $704 $2,019 $775 -65.1% -9.2% Kia $619 $2,483 $669 -75.1% -7.5% Nissan $1,381 $3,698 $1,595 -62.7% -13.5% Stellantis $1,892 $3,892 $1,925 -51.4% -1.7% Subaru $737 $1,299 $719 -43.2% 2.5% Toyota $818 $2,246 $844 -63.6% -3.0% Volkswagen Group $1,155 $3,846 $1,252 -70.0% -7.8% Industry $1,251 $3,055 $1,327 -59.1% -5.8%

-$1,804

-$77





Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer May 2022 Forecast May 2021 Actual Apr 2022 Actual YOY MOM BMW 1.7% 7.9% 1.9% -79.0% -13.3% Daimler 2.2% 5.9% 2.0% -62.6% 11.2% Ford 2.8% 5.4% 3.0% -48.1% -5.4% GM 3.3% 9.8% 3.8% -66.1% -13.2% Honda 2.4% 6.6% 2.6% -63.5% -7.7% Hyundai 1.9% 6.3% 2.1% -70.0% -8.6% Kia 1.8% 8.2% 1.9% -78.6% -8.5% Nissan 3.8% 11.9% 4.5% -68.0% -14.3% Stellantis 3.5% 8.4% 3.6% -57.5% -1.5% Subaru 2.1% 4.0% 2.1% -48.5% 0.6% Toyota 2.1% 6.1% 2.1% -65.8% -0.8% Volkswagen Group 2.5% 8.8% 2.7% -71.6% -6.6% Industry 2.8% 7.9% 3.0% -64.2% -6.2%

Revenue



Manufacturer May 2022 Forecast May 2021 Actual Apr 2022 Actual YOY MOM Industry $54,068,972,589 $61,398,057,586 $55,256,423,309 -11.9% -2.1%

(Note: This industry insight is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of domestic industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

