FORT LAUDERDALE TATTOO SHOP GONE TIK TOK VIRAL

Borrowed Time Tattoo, known for their notorious realism designs, has hit up to 20.9M views on their TikTok account, @jonnelson_tattoos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jon Nelson, owner and operator of Borrowed Time Tattoo, is known for his meticulous tattoo designs and comedic TikTok content. For the last couple years, Borrowed Time Tattoo has solidified its killer reputation in the heart of Downtown FTL. Well-known for his black and gray realism tattoo designs, Nelson didn't need TikTok to boost the shop's business, but it definitely didn't hurt. Ranging from 200K to 20.9M views and a follower count of 558K, it's no question that Jon's content is making waves amongst the TikTok community.

Jon Nelson, owner of Borrowed Time Tattoo in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

When asked why Nelson turned to TikTok as a creative medium, he replied, "TikTok, and social media in general, is an incredible way to join all the amazing people that make up the tattoo community. The friends I've made, the community I've helped create—it's so rewarding to spread hope and humor in such an open-minded space."

Having grown his following on Facebook and Instagram, Nelson's feed fuels a blunt discussion on body art, communication, and self-confidence. In his videos, his deadpan delivery cuts through like a knife, shocking viewers into flares of laughter. Nelson's videos have gone viral on TikTok due to his, and other artists, quick-witted skits that embody the amused, confused, and plain dumb client requests. There's no age cut-off for humor or simply enjoying creative content—which is why Nelson's comment section is filled with interactions from individuals of all ages.

Jon Nelson is an award-winning American tattoo artist living and creating in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. A versatile artist who produces exceptional tattoos in a variety of styles, Jon is best known for his work featuring black and gray ink designs. His unique illustration style involves blackwork, dotwork, and realism. His striking designs can be observed throughout the studio as well as Fort Lauderdale, and are featured on people all around the world.

Book your consultation with Jon, or any of the talented artists at Borrowed Time, by calling ahead or visiting their website. Check out Borrowed Time Tattoo's studio in person at 410 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301. For more of Jon Nelson and the crew at Borrowed Time, follow @jonnelson_tattoos on Instagram and TikTok.

Contact: Jon Nelson

Phone: 954-530-4122

Email: borrowedtimeco@gmail.com

Website: https://borrowedtimetattoo.com/

