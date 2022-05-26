HeadsUp Entertainment Closes Major Partnership in UAE - New Subsidiary Created to Monetize Global Digital Marketplace

CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. (OTCPINK: HDUP) is pleased to announce the closing of a major partnership agreement with MetaVerse Vision Group FZE LLC, UAE whereby a new subsidiary under the HeadsUp Entertainment International public company has been created and named HeadsUp Ventures FZ UAE. HeadsUp owns 49% of the shares of the new entity which is positioned to monetize numerous opportunities and contracts under the strategic alignment of industry leaders.

Metaverse Visions' main principal Ola Lind has been a key icon in the global lottery and gaming business, securing multiple licenses and has been a 15 year associate of HeadsUp's Chief Business Development Officer, Mark Hutchinson. The management team has specific goals to immediately monetize the new frontier of the emerging digital landscape in the region and beyond.

HeadsUp Ventures has opened new offices in Abu Dhabi and the management team in place are pleased to announce its participation in the release of the first product to the marketplace, a ground breaking generative NFT drop with platform partner Tokonomika and its "Beat My Team Euro NFTational Tournament" which can be seen at http://nftational.beatmyteam.com which launches today. This is the first in a planned series of sports team based NFT launches that management believes will be highly successful and profitable. Pictures of the new Abu Dhabi offices will be posted to the Company's Twitter account soon.

In a subsequent deal, the management team of HeadsUp Ventures has entered into an engagement agreement to launch and operate a major lottery operation in the largest market on the African continent. The anticipated revenues from this and other operations under the HeadsUp Ventures business portfolio are substantial and look to be a major contributor to the top and bottom line financial results for the Company. This global expansion positions HeadsUp to accelerate its plan to substantially increase shareholder value while targeting the newest opportunities unfolding in this digital sector.

About HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc.

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. is a global gaming operator and media company focusing on online gaming, online poker, eSports, sports betting, online lottery, mobile 50/50, charity fundraising platforms, software and blockchain based payment solutions.

