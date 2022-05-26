Israel Corp. Reports Results for First Quarter of 2022

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") announced today its first quarter results for the period ending March 31, 2022.

Selected Financial Figures for the first Quarter and 2022:

$m Q1/22 Q1/21 IC share in ICL profit 286 61 IC share in Bazan profit (loss) (5) 18 Amortization of excess cost (1) (2) Reversal of Impairment of Bazan Investment 44 - Financing, G&A and other expenses at IC headquarter level (34) (22) Tax Income of IC Headquarters 30 - Net Profit to company's shareholders 320 55

Debt Balances and Liquidity at the IC Headquarters Level1

As of March 31, 2022, total financial liabilities1 were $1,598 million, and investments in liquid assets amounted to $871 million, of which $8 are pledged deposits.

Net debt1 as of March 31, 2022, totaled $686 million. The net debt includes the fair value of derivative transactions, which reduces the economic value of the financial liabilities in the amount of $60 million, and the fair value of the Bazan call options2 which increases the economic value of the financial liabilities by $19 million. As of December 31, 2021, the net debt1 was $951m.

Additional updates

On October 21, 2021, IC completed an investment of ~NOK 637 million (~$74 million) in AKAV Group ASA (OB:AKVA), a leading technology provider for the aquaculture sector, with NOK 322 million (~$38 million) in share issuance and NOK 315 million (~$36 million) from existing shareholders, for a c.18% stake.

On March 9, 2022, IC completed a sale of ~1.6% of ICL outstanding shares to international and Israeli institutional investors for a total consideration of ~$220 million, post the sale IC holds 44.1% in ICL.

On April 17, 2022, IC engaged in an agreement with the Hagag Group Real Estate Entrepreneurship Ltd. for the sale of shares of Bazan Group, Pursuant to the Agreement and subject to its conditions precedent*3. IC has undertaken to sell 16.687% of Bazan's issued share capital.

Immediately after the completion of the transaction, IC Board of Directors intends to distribute, as a cash dividend, 50% of the transaction proceeds subject to any law and to the criteria for the distribution of a dividend.

As a holding company, the financial results of IC are mainly affected by the results of its held companies. For more details see detailed financial report.

IC Total Assets, Net

$m 31/03/2022 Assets

ICL (~567m shares, market value[4],[5]) 6,825 Bazan (~769m shares, market value[6]) 268 Akva Group (~6.6m shares, market value) 61 Total Assets 7,155 IC's Net Debt 686 Total Assets, net 6,469





About Israel Corporation

Israel Corporation Ltd. (TASE: ILCO) ("IC") is a reputable public investment company, which owns and invests in high quality companies with established managements and go-to markets.

In November 2019, IC announced its updated strategy, IC plans to expand its portfolio through new investments over the next few years. IC plans to focus mainly on the food (inc. tech), agriculture (inc. tech), healthcare and industry 4.0 sectors. For more details please see the following link to IC updated Strategy Presentation

IC strives to generate return on its investment through active board participations and its operational and managerial expertise.

IC current core holdings include c.44% stake in ICL Group (NYSE:ICL, TASE:ICL), a c.24% stake in the Bazan Group (TASE:ORL) and c.18% stake in AKVA Group (OB:AKVA). IC is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker ILCO and is included in the TA-35 Index.

For further information on IC, see IC's publicly available filings, which can be found on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange website at http://maya.tase.co.il.

Please also see IC company website http://www.israelcorp.com for additional information.

Convenience Translation

The financial information found in this press release is an English summary based on the original Hebrew financial statements and is solely for the convenience of the reader. The binding version is the original in Hebrew.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which may not materialize and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are not under the control of IC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the disclosures.

Investor Relations Contacts

Idan Hizki

Vice President, Business Development & Investor Relations

Tel: +972 3 684 4500

idanh@israelcorp.com

[1] Israel Corp and its wholly owned and controlled headquarter companies.

[2] On November 11, 2021, IC completed a share sale of 9% of Bazan Group to qualified investors for ~$85m together with options for

additional stake of 7.3%, granted to the investors for no consideration, with exercise price of NIS 1.15, adjusted for dividends, with maturity of 22 months. Currently IC holds c. 24% in Bazan

[3] For more details, please refer to IC immediate report dated April 17, 2022

[4] As of March 31, 2022.

[5]On March 9, 2022, IC completed a sale of ~1.6% ICL outstanding shares to international and Israeli institutional investors, post the sale IC holds 44.1% in ICL

[6] Based on price per share of NIS 1.035 (adjusted to dividend) based on agreement to sale 16.687% of Bazan shares to Hagag Group. Remaining shares are according to closing price as of March 31 2022.

View original content:

SOURCE Israel Corporation Ltd.