MIND TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended April 30, 2022 after the market closes on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Thursday, June 9th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: MIND Technology Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central How: Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the MIND

Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below Where: http://mind-technology.com/

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through June 16, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13730308#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://mind-technology.com/ for 90 days. For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at MIND@dennardlascar.com.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. Its Seamap and Klein units, design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance, marine sonar and seismic equipment.

Contacts: Rob Capps, President & CEO MIND Technology, Inc. 281-353-4475

Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan Dennard Lascar Investor Relations 713-529-6600 MIND@dennardlascar.com

