Free Chat Service for Common Minor Burn Mishaps Readies for a Busy Summer

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. , May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alocane® announces the return of the Ask Alocane Chat with extended hours. This free tool was well-received last summer and aims to help even more people with common burn and treatment questions, debunk burn-curing myths and provide advice on how to correctly use Alocane's line of burn relief and healing products. Trained by nurses, product specialists will be available to provide guidance starting Memorial Day weekend. The launch is timely because summer-related activities like grilling, outdoor food-making, bonfires, fireworks and sun overexposure trigger an uptick in minor burn events.

"We aim to provide immediate peace of mind with our live chat service," said Anne Brolly, senior vice president of product development and marketing at Quest Products, Inc. makers of Alocane. "Oftentimes, a minor burn doesn't feel small and is quite painful, so a little extra guidance goes a long way."

The National Fire Protection Association reports that an average of nearly 20 thousand patients per year went to emergency rooms because of grill-related injuries. July is the peak month for grill fires at 18 percent including both structure, outdoor or unclassified fires, followed by June at 15 percent. They also report that children under five accounted for an average of 2,000 or 39 percent of contact-type burns per year. These burns typically occurred when someone, often a child, bumped into, touched or fell on the grill, grill part or hot coals.

These are statistics all too familiar to Jess Pryles, a renowned grilling expert and social media influencer collaborating with Alocane.

"I have spent hundreds of hours around the grill, which can reach temperatures as high as 600°F, so I know it only takes a millisecond to get burned. Distractions and feeling rushed are a griller's nemeses." Pryles offers a few tips to prevent minor burns when grilling:

Plan: Schedule the needed time to grill and organize needed utensils.

Prepare: Always keep a fire extinguisher nearby in case of an emergency, as well as essential first-aid supplies, like the Alocane Emergency Burn Gel, in case of a minor burn.

Protect: Designate an area around the grill for children and pets to avoid.

Immediately behind grill burn incidents in the summer are sunburns and firework-related injuries. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that more than one out of every three Americans reports getting sunburned each year. Further, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that on average, 243 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday.

The Ask Alocane Burn Chat will be live from May 26 to Sept. 6. The live chat service will be available Monday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (CST) and can be reached by visiting www.askalocane.com. The Ask Alocane Chat product specialists anticipate helping people with 1st and 2nd degree burns. People with serious burn emergencies should always dial 911.

Alocane® is recommended by physicians and pharmacists. Its product line offers relief and healing for all types of minor burns, from sunburns to chemical burns. By utilizing 4% Lidocaine for maximum pain relief, plus the soothing qualities of aloe vera, Alocane helps relieve the pain from burns. Visit www.askalocane.com to learn more.

