Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 Works with Stagwell (STGW) as Speakers' Lounge Partner

Challenger Marketing Network to Run Cannes Lions Speakers Lounge Content Studio
NEW YORK and CANNES, France, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, is celebrating the in-person return of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity after two years of virtual programming. To celebrate Cannes Lions 2022, Stagwell is proud to serve as official sponsor of the Cannes Lions Speakers' Lounge.
As the title sponsor of the Speakers' Lounge, Stagwell will welcome and host guests participating in live conversations on the Cannes Lions stages. Stagwell will also have a content studio within the Speakers' Lounge, producing a range of recorded interviews with key talent offering their most compelling insights, distributed across various online channels.
"We're excited to partner with the Festival to bring both the art and science of creativity to life in the Speakers' Lounge. Our goal is to capture insights from the brightest minds and share them widely with our industry," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "What better place to create new, meaningful connections than at our industry's premier celebration of creative excellence."
With a number of additional private events and over 75 Stagwell network employees in attendance, this is Stagwell's largest commitment at Cannes Lions to date. Network agencies who are confirmed to attend include:
- 72andSunny
- Allison + Partners
- Anomaly
- Assembly
- Code and Theory
- Colle McVoy
- Doner
- Forsman & Bodenfors
- GALE
- Ink
- Instrument
- MMI Agency
- Observatory
- Veritas
- Wolfgang
If you are a brand executive or journalist interested in participating in Speakers' Lounge interviews or Stagwell's private networking events, please email cannescomms@stagwellglobal.com for further information.
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.
Contact:
Beth Sidhu
beth.sidhu@stagwellglobal.com
+1. 202.423.4414
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Stagwell Inc.