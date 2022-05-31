Edifier continues search for perfection by reviving the legendary audio brand STAX

The S3 is the first in the brand's new STAX SPIRIT product line and marks a huge step forward.

RICHMOND, BC, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative audio specialists Edifier have released the S3, the brand's first premium Hi-Fi headphone designed for audiophiles and the first product in their new STAX SPIRIT product line – which brings absolute audio fidelity firmly to the foreground for Hi-Fi enthusiasts, music lovers, musicians, and producers alike.

For those who may not be familiar, STAX was a legendary Japanese audio brand which Edifier acquired in 2012. Best known for developing the first ever electrostatic headphones, or "EARSPEAKERS", the name 'STAX' has been at the forefront of every major sonic innovation since 1938. The S3 continues in this tradition and builds upon the name's renowned legacy and pursuit of faithfully reproducing a 'live' sound.

Inspired by the delicacy of exceedingly more precise electrostatic technology, the Edifier STAX SPIRIT S3 achieves a level of audio fidelity previously unheard of at this consumer level ($399.99). Designed with audio professionals and enthusiasts in mind, the S3 set a high technical threshold using finely tuned Planar technology. Planar combines both the benefits of Dynamic and Electrostatic Driver to achieve exceedingly detailed lower frequencies and clearer, more consistent high frequency performance. Utilizing a combination of Snapdragon audio technology; three patented planar driver solutions; Hi-Res Audio technology and innovative acoustic-friendly materials, the S3 delivers a truly memorable, lossless, and low distortion audio experience.

With a total weight of approximately 329g, the S3 are also much lighter than traditional planar headphones and boast a carbon fiber casing to ensure a comfortable fit and extended durability. Adopting the latest in wireless technology, the headphones are equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 which allows for faster, more reliable transmission speeds, and multi-connectivity (with users able to connect two devices simultaneously). And finally, the high-capacity lithium battery holds a mighty 80 hours of battery life – ensuring that you don't get any unexpected interruptions whilst you're laid out on your living room sofa or sat upright in your home-recording studio.

Bringing together the ethos and dedication of the legendary audio pioneers STAX with the high-performance innovation of Edifier, the S3 and STAX SPIRIT line achieve an unmatched audio experience for a new generation of sonic lovers.

Price & Availability

Available for $399.99 on Amazon.

About Edifier

Edifier specializes in premium sound systems that showcase technological innovation and design elegance, which deliver outstanding audio experiences through a wide range of headphones, speakers and music systems, for personal entertainment and professional excellence. Established in May 1996 in Beijing, China, Edifier is the brainchild of a small group of enterprising music lovers. Guided by the principle "a passion for sound" over the past two decades, Edifier has emerged as a world-class designer and manufacturer of award-winning sound systems. Today, Edifier serves music lovers worldwide through their distributors in over 70 countries, with operations in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions.

