Energica Unveils `Experia´ - The All-New, Fully Electric Motorcycle That Gives the Ultimate Long-Distance Riding Experience

The Experia Green Tourer Crossover Electric Motorcycle Provides Performance, Comfort, Styling and Features of a Traditional Sport-Touring Bike with the Longest Range of Any Electric Motorcycle

Experia unveiled during FIM MotoE World Cup race in Mugello, Italy

Experia offers the longest range at 261 city miles / 130 highway miles with the fastest charging time of any electric motorcycle on the market

Experia continues Energica's record as the only electric motorcycle manufacturer offering riders all three levels of charging

MODENA, Italy and NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRNewswire – Energica Motor Company S.p.A., a subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) and a pioneering Italian manufacturer and distributor of high-performance, 100% battery-powered, highly stylized electric motorcycles, today announced the launch of its newest electric motorcycle in the company's line-up, the Energica Experia. Experia, a Green Tourer, delivers on the company's vision of comfort and endurance and is the most nimble and maneuverable machine Energica has ever made, allowing riders to tap into their wanderlust by offering the longest range of any electric motorcycle on the market.

Built from the ground up on a new platform with a new frame, steering, fairing and more, Experia offers an exciting riding experience no matter where your route takes you, with the thrills of a sportbike and the comfort of a traditional touring bike. Both the rider and the passenger will share an exhilarating riding experience without sacrificing supreme comfort. Experia is the fourth all-electric motorcycle based on the company's Italian racing heritage in Energica's award-winning line-up. Experia is currently in manufacturing and is expected to be delivered to dealers in the U.S. by this fall.

Energica: Italian Heritage and Innovative Product Line of Electric Motorcycles

With more than 10 years of experience in the electric motorcycle industry, Energica's technical team has proven experience creating racing-quality motorcycles with no emissions. Energica's no-emission EV technology combined with the pedigree of high-performance mobility synonymous with Italy's Motor Valley delivers a range of exceptional products for the high-performance motorcycle market. In addition, Energica has developed a proprietary EV battery and DC fast charging in-house. Energica has spent 10 years developing its electric motorcycle powertrains, with much of the advanced technology developed in part due to Energica's presence on the race track.

Experia's New High-Tech Platform

Experia now brings Energica's innovative spirit into an entirely new segment of riding. To counter the additional bulk and, therefore weight required to provide the comfort expected of any touring platform, Energica has utilized new technologies to lower the mass and weight of the heaviest components. Battery, motor and frame are all redesigned. A new aerodynamic fairing maximizes not only weather and wind protection but range. The result is a Green Tourer: excellent rider and passenger comfort, the longest travel distance between charging sessions, and the shortest time to charge of all-electric motorcycles on the road today.

Largest Battery with Fastest Charging - RESS

The Experia battery boasts a new internal RESS (Rechargeable Energy Storage System) geometry, adding capacity while centralizing mass. This provides a lower center of gravity to give the vehicle superior low-speed handling while still enjoying the largest battery capacity of any electric motorcycle currently on the market, at 22.5 kWh maximum that can be charged from 0-80% in just 40 minutes at a Level 3/DC Fast Charger. Riders also have the option to use Level 2 or 1 charging on the road or at home. These offerings confirm Energica as the only electric motorcycle manufacturer to offer riders all three levels of charging.

EMCE Permanent Magnet Assisted Synchronous Reluctance Motor

No longer a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) primarily based on internal permanent magnets, but instead Synchronous Reluctance assisted by permanent magnets. It is smaller and 10 kg. (22 lbs.) lighter than the Energica's EMCE motor of the other models, without any loss of performance thanks to even greater thermal efficiency. Water-cooled and oil-lubricated, it is lower in the chassis, improving handling at all speeds.

"We have focused on the real-world needs of motorcycle riders worldwide, creating an ex-novo state-of-the-art engineering platform," said Giampiero Testoni, CTO of Energica Motor Company. "We melded high-tech electric mobility with the roaming spirit of the motorcycle traveler. The intention was to create the first electric motorcycle created specifically for long-distance bike lovers. "

"It is Energica's intention to spread these technological innovations across a family of other electric motorcycles and additionally incorporate elements of these in Energica Inside, the recently launched business unit of Energica Motor Company S.p.A. dedicated to the development and production of powertrains, batteries and technology across numerous disciplines and applications."

Satisfy your long-distance wanderlust

The Energica Experia fairing provides excellent weather and wind protection while remaining stylish and unobtrusive. New voluminous hard side panniers and a top case with a total capacity of 112 liters will be included in the Launch Edition, designed for long-distance travel. The Launch Edition will also include bar ends and bolts in black ergal, heated handgrips and aluminum rims with red details.

Experia has two USP ports on the dash and two more in a waterproof large and lockable storage compartment. The accessories list will gradually grow and cover all the needs of all customers.

Experia Specifications

Range: 420 km (261 miles) City / 256 km (160 miles) Combined / 208 km (130 miles) Extra-urban

Battery capacity: 22.5 kWh Max. / 19.6 kWh Nominal

Charging time: 0-80% in 40 minutes with a Level 3/DC Fast charger, compatible with all levels of charging

Peak power: 75 kW (102 HP) Sustained: 60 kW (80 HP)

Torque: 115 Nm (85 lb. ft.)

Top speed: Limited at 180 km/h (112 mph)

7 Riding Modes: Eco, Urban, Rain, Sport, plus 3 Rider Customizable Modes

Regenerative Braking: High, Medium, Low, Off

Traction Control: Six levels of intervention combined with the existing eABS and the Cornering Bosch 9.3 MP

Motor: EMCE Permanent Magnet Assisted Synchronous Reluctance Motor (PMASynRM)

Availability

The bike can be ordered from the 1st of June 2022 at all Energica stores worldwide and will be available in autumn 2022. For pricing, please refer to energicamotor.com.

Electric Motorcycle Market

Between 2020 and 2030, the electric motorbike market is projected to have a compound annual growth rate of 7.4%, reaching 30.5 billion USD in 2030, according to Statistica. The Global Electric Motorcycle Market was valued at $1930.64 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 19.36% in the forecast period, 2022-2026, to reach $6220.82 million by 2026. Energica is uniquely poised to increase its market share in the US and across Europe, its lineup of premium electric motorcycles has more power, torque and range than all current competitors, with a competitive price point.

Since being acquired by Ideanomics, Energica has doubled its US dealers and has 93 dealers in the rest of the world. This spring, Energica also announced the launch of its Energica Inside Program. Energica Inside is a business unit developed within the company that is designed to help other motorcycle manufacturers speed up their own electric vehicle development through the use of Energica's proprietary tech.

About Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

Energica Motor Company S.p.A. is the world's leading manufacturer of high-performance electric motorcycles and the sole manufacturer for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup. Energica motorcycles are currently on sale through the official network of dealers and importers.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is a global group with a simple mission: to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. By bringing together vehicles and charging technology with design, implementation, and financial services, we provide the solutions needed for the commercial world to commit to an EV future. To keep up with Ideanomics, please follow the company on social @ideanomicshq or visit https://ideanomics.com.

