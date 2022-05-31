HOW SELLERS CAN MAXIMIZE EQUITY IN CHARLOTTE'S RED HOT REAL ESTATE MARKET

How To Make Your Home Insta-Worthy & Appeal To Millennial Home Buyers

CHARLOTTE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Even in Charlotte's red-hot housing market, the big question sellers must ask – is my home Insta-worthy? If not, you're leaving money on the table. Charlotte, once again, has been named one of the top cities for Millennial homebuyers. And these buyers, unlike their parents, demand move-in ready homes and are willing to pay well over asking for them. Renovation Sells executes affordable pre-sale renovations and the custom designs that today's buyers demand, all without the high-end cost, effort, or timetable. After completing more than 300 presale renovations nationally, Renovation Sells is now servicing the Charlotte real estate market.

"The Charlotte real estate market is booming. I've found that sellers that take the time to make upgrades to their homes – even minor cosmetic changes such as painting – get the best possible price for their homes and ultimately spend less time on the market," explained Kathryn Heynen REALTOR® / Broker (NC) at COTTINGHAM CHALK. "We received multiple offers on the property that we worked with Renovation Sells, and my client received over 15% of the asking price due to the renovations."

RECENT RENOVATION SELLS CHARLOTTE PROJECT GENERATED 350% ROI for the Seller

A recent project 229 Sloan Square Way was originally going to list at $340,000, but after working with Renovation Sells in 4 weeks, it sold for $570,000, which was a 350% ROI for the seller.

For more information on Renovation Sells, high-res images, or to set up an interview, contact Publicist Amelia Dellos via email at amelia@renovationsells.com.

ABOUT RENOVATION SELLS

Renovation Sells makes it simple to get homes move-in ready to sell fast and at the highest price. Locally owned and operated in Charlotte, with 14 locations across the United States, Renovation Sells executes affordable pre-sale renovations with the customized design that today's buyers demand, all without the high-end cost, effort, or timetable. On average, projects are completed in as little as three weeks at approximately $27,000. Renovation Sells is committed to providing Realtors and their home sellers with fast, beautiful, turnkey renovations carried out by someone they personally know and trust. To find out how to get your listings move-in ready and maximize your seller's equity, visit https://www.renovationsells.com/charlotte . To see before & after photos of recent projects, follow @renovationsells on Instagram.

To learn how Renovation Sells can help with your next listing project, contact Will Allen via email at Will@renovationsells.com or by phone at 704-618-4187 or visit https://www.renovationsells.com/charlotte.

