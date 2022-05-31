Subject - Digital Learning Platform Partners with 100+ Schools to Provide Education Resources for Course Expansion and Credit Recovery

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subject, an accredited e-learning platform delivering education to high school students, has now successfully partnered with more than 100 schools across the United States - providing them with digital learning solutions to bridge achievement and opportunity gaps. That number continues to rise as schools and districts look to online education resources to help meet their student's needs.

Subject's Spanish I teachers in the studio (PRNewswire)

"Subject has been instrumental in helping us navigate teacher shortages and re-design our summer school credit recovery program. Subject is a clear standout from its competitors for its rigor, engagement, and school-based partnership. We are excited to leverage Subject for enrichment by adding additional AP courses and electives we would not be able to offer in our small school program!" said Michelle Verrochi, Founding School Leader, KIPP NorCA, San Jose, California

The educational platform's primary focus is on course expansion and credit recovery, with standards-aligned course options available for schools and districts to purchase. By the start of the Fall 2022 school year, Subject's offering will include over 60 courses, covering core, APs and electives. Students are given personalized login credentials through their school, granting them access to the course's video library, along with short-form video lessons, assignments, quizzes and consistent checks for understanding. Each student maintains the ability to take their course from wherever they may be - whether it's in the classroom during a summer school session, from home or on-the-go.

"Our mission is to impact as many students at scale as possible, from all zip codes and socioeconomic status. We are thrilled to have our inaugural 100+ partners onboard, and look forward to learning from these school leaders how we can build a better product for them and others to leverage for incredible outcomes across all types of students," said Michael Vilardo, President and Co-Founder.

"We're proud to be reaching this important milestone, when the magnitude and urgency of our mission has never been clearer. At Subject, we're empowering thousands of students and educators with incredibly engaging content and curriculum, and we're excited to continue scaling to support thousands more," said Felix Ruano, CEO and Co-Founder.

Subject (formerly known as Emile Learning), was established in October 2020 and recently announced a $29.4 million Series A raise led by Owl Ventures, Kleiner Perkins and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, among others. The platform's founders, Felix Ruano (CEO & Co-Founder) and Michael Vilardo (President & Co-Founder) are alumni of Harvard University and UCLA Anderson School of Business/ University of Pennsylvania, respectively.

Press Contact:

Ana Romero

ana@subject.com

Subject.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subject