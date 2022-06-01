DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY APPOINTS MARTA HODAN WASKO AS VICE PRESIDENT OF GEOLOGY

TSX.V: DME

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. (the "Company") (TSXV: DME) (OTC: DMEHF) (Frankfurt: QM01) From the President of the Company

The Company is pleased to announce that it has added Marta Hodan Wasko as VP of Geology. Marta is a petroleum geologist with a focus on sedimentology and stratigraphy with multiple years of experience in exploration, development, reservoir characterization, and wastewater injection. She has multiple degrees from the Colorado School of Mines, coupled with her experiences, in both the private sector and state regulation. Marta also has experience in well planning, permitting and drilling for oil, gas, helium and wastewater while working in both the private sector and state regulation. Her most recent position was as the Program Administrator for the Arizona Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. She worked on state regulations for oil, gas, and helium development while gaining knowledge of the historic and current helium exploration and development, in addition to gaining experience working with federal, state, local and Indigenous jurisdictions.

"We are extremely pleased we were able to have Marta join our company," says Robert Rohlfing, CEO of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. "She has an outstanding track record within the industry and her overall knowledge of both geology and regulatory compliance aspects are a great fit for our continued growth."

GENERAL UPDATE

Construction on the McCauley Helium Processing Facility continues and DME will be adding selected pictures of the assembly to the website as it approaches completion. The Company expects to drill the next wildcat in the early part of July after the rig is released from the project it is currently on. DME will announce the permits when they have been received.

Desert Mountain Energy's trucking company has sufficient work committed to keeping the equipment busy on average six days per week for the next 24+ months. This business segment will be adding cash flow immediately and those numbers will be reflected in the financials. Forecasts suggest the Company will get a full return on investment by the end of June.

The Company's extension into the pre-payment of a drill rig with 16,000' capabilities is starting to bear fruit. DME receives a predetermined amount on a daily basis for every day it is utilized. The rig has been contracted on an extended basis for all times other than when the Company will be utilizing it.

Management has decided to sell helium at spot price and not sign any long-term contracts. The recent deficit in the global helium market has resulted in strong demand and unprecedented helium prices. Desert Mountain Energy Corp. does not project any short-term solutions for the helium market and prices are expected to be at historically high levels for the foreseeable future.

ABOUT DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded resource company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable energy and high technology industries.

