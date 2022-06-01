Hero Bread™ is Revolutionizing the Way Consumers Enjoy Sandwiches - Now Available At 1,600 Subway® Restaurant Locations

Hero Bread™ one net carb sandwich rolls are now available across New York City Metro, The Bay Area, San Diego, Portland OR, Portland ME, Medford, & Salt Lake City

SAN FRANCISCO, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Food technology company Hero Bread™, the baking innovators that make real bread with zero to one net carb per serving, today announced expanded availability of their specialty sandwich roll at Subway® restaurants in seven new markets. First introduced in October 2021 as part of a successful test at select Subway® locations in Colorado Springs, Boise, Des Moines and Atlanta, Hero Bread is now available in more than 1,600 Subway® locations across New York City Metro, The Bay Area, San Diego, Atlanta, Portland OR, Portland ME, Medford, Boise and Salt Lake City.

"Bread is often seen as a key component to human happiness and we are excited to be able to provide consumers great tasting bread that offers a host of nutritional benefits," said Cole Glass, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Hero Bread. "We are proud Subway® was the first quick service restaurant chain to offer our one net carb sandwich rolls and we can't wait to see even more consumers enjoy their favorite Subway® sandwiches made on Hero Bread."

Cole Glass founded Hero Bread as a result of severe food allergies, and his firsthand experience with the disappointment and frustration of an existence without bread was the catalyst to disrupt the baking industry. Hero Bread products have the same look, taste, and texture as regular bread and are a great choice for consumers looking to make better-for-you choices without compromising on taste. Hero Bread can be selected as the bread choice for any Subway® sandwich and each 6-inch serving size has 0g sugar, 1g net carb, 100 calories and 12g protein.

Hero Bread™ is a San Francisco-based food technology company that makes real bread with zero to one net carb per serving. On a quest to make humans healthier and happier by reinventing bread and baked goods, Hero Bread™ products are just as tasty as the original but with 0-1g net carb, 0g sugar, and fewer calories and more protein and fiber than traditional bread products. Led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Cole Glass, Hero Bread has raised over $30M to date and is backed by a roster of strategic investors as well as seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman's Thirty Five Ventures, Diamond-selling artist The Weeknd, and multi-platinum artist Lil Baby. Hero Bread products are available in select Subway® locations and nationally via the company's website at www.hero.co.

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway® franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

