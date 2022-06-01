PeopleReady, Primary Sponsor of Driver Christian Lundgaard, Staffed Indy500

Staffing leader proud to partner with Lundgaard and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing to drive home mission of connecting people and work

TACOMA, Wash., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the official staffing partner of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR® SERIES, PeopleReady exemplified its mission of connecting people and work by staffing over 400 positions essential to running the Indy500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this past weekend. Positions staffed included ticket takers, event support staff, concession workers, and bartender and barback positions.

"PeopleReady is committed to putting work and workforces within reach—helping Indianapolis Motor Speedway staff up ahead of the Indy500 was an opportunity to do just that," said Patrick Beharelle, CEO of TrueBlue, the parent company of PeopleReady. "We are driven by our mission to make a difference in our communities and look forward to continuing to be a force for good as the INDYCAR series and our partnership with them continues."

In addition to helping staff up for the big race, PeopleReady is hosting the PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge, a partnership between PeopleReady and INDYCAR, all season long. The challenge gives drivers and their teams the chance to win $1 million to be split between themselves and a charity of their choice.

PeopleReady is also offering $10,000 to the winner of each race this season, with a special one-time prize of $20,000 to Marcus Ericsson, winner of the Indy500, also to be split with his selected charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. This season, PeopleReady is the primary sponsor of Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing's rookie of the year candidate Christian Lundgaard.

PeopleReady has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com).

