Pharos Capital Group Adds Two Vice Presidents

Healthcare-Focused Private Equity Firm Continues Growth Trajectory

DALLAS and NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharos Capital Group, a middle-market private equity firm based in Dallas and Nashville, announced today that it recently added two vice presidents to its team. Jim Kerrigan, in the firm's Dallas office, was promoted from Associate. The firm also hired Philip Butler as a Vice President in its Dallas office. The moves are part of Pharos's continuing efforts to both recognize home-grown talent and recruit talented outside professionals to support the firm's growth.

Both Mr. Kerrigan and Mr. Butler are responsible for evaluating and executing investment opportunities, performing transaction due diligence, and working with management teams to implement operational and growth strategies.

Mr. Kerrigan currently works with the firm's investments in The Family Treatment Network, MOTION Physical Therapy, Sona Dermatology & Medspa, Sanderling Renal Services, and THEMA Health Services. Prior to joining Pharos in 2016, he was an Investment Banking Analyst at Barclays Investment Bank in New York. Mr. Kerrigan graduated from the University of Nebraska Omaha with a BSBA, magna cum laude, in Accounting and Finance.

Mr. Butler currently works with the firm's investments in Complete Health, FasPsych, Seaside, and Verdi Oncology. Prior to joining Pharos, he was a Vice President and Venture Partner at Apis Holdings in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He graduated from Morehouse College with a B.A. in Economics and Political Science and received an M.B.A. in Finance and Real Estate from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Kneeland Youngblood, Pharos Founding Partner and Chairman & CEO, said, "Pharos is proud to recognize Jim and Philip in their new roles. We are always interested in bringing on people of different backgrounds and experiences, who offer fresh ideas and contribute to our mission of building strong companies that can reduce healthcare inequalities in underserved markets across the United States. Jim has greatly impressed us in his six years at our firm, and Philip has been a welcome addition, already making his mark as a colleague and thoughtful advisor. We look forward to their continued contributions and leadership."

About Pharos

Based in Dallas and Nashville, Pharos Capital Group (www.pharosfunds.com) is a physician-founded investment firm focused on growing healthcare companies that aim to lower the total cost of care, improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare inequalities in underserved markets, especially within urban and rural communities. Since inception, Pharos has invested in 57 companies and has over $1.1 billion of private equity assets under management as of March 31, 2022. Pharos typically invests $25-$50 million in rapidly growing middle market companies seeking later stage funding for internal growth, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, or recapitalizations predominantly across healthcare sectors.

For business development opportunities with Pharos Capital Group, please contact Adam Persiani at 214-740-7003 or apersiani@pharosfunds.com.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert

203-656-2829

cluz@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE Pharos Capital Group