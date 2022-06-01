SPARK™ CLEAR ALIGNERS ANNOUNCES #MYTRUESMILE CAMPAIGN, TEAMING UP WITH BRAND PARTNERS TO IGNITE THEIR AUTHENTIC SELVES AND INNER CONFIDENCE

International Star, Mark Tuan, To Share His Orthodontic Treatment Journey

BREA, Calif., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spark™ Clear Aligner brand announced its #MyTrueSmile campaign, unveiling its first brand partner. This campaign breaks away from convention by partnering with individuals who have demonstrated inner strength and vulnerability to inspire their fans. Spark Aligners has partnered with Mark Tuan, an international singer, songwriter, model, and online gamer, to showcase his smile transformation and motivate his followers on a journey of self-realization and search within.

"Mark was only 16 years old when he ventured alone from Los Angeles to South Korea to pursue his dreams with K-Pop group GOT7. His fortitude and story inspired us and made him a perfect brand partner," said Sheila Tan, Chief Marketing Officer of Spark Clear Aligners. "Mark is multi-dimensional as an artist, expanding across several creative platforms. We love how he continues to connect with his fans by sharing his path of self-reformation and self-improvement. Mark is truly a positive force and reflects what #MyTrueSmile is about," she continued.

Mark's iconic brand is expanding to represent every facet of his life. His latest singles show a new direction and sound, reflecting his path of self-discovery and growth. With 96% of Spark Aligner patients preferring it over the leading aligner brand based on comfort, clarity, and stain resistance*, Mark can continue creating his magic and enjoy his active lifestyle & career with little interference while improving his smile.

"I always wanted a wider smile. With my Spark Aligner treatment, I can achieve this and not compromise when recording or performing in front of millions of people. I love the improvements I am already seeing," said Mark Tuan. "This was an ideal partnership for me because I am always looking for the best and most innovative products. When considering my teeth straightening journey, Spark Aligners was the obvious choice for me. #MyTrueSmile allows me to inspire my fans to embrace their inner confidence and further pursue their dreams."

By partnering with Spark Aligners, Mark will share a glimpse of his treatment journey and give followers a unique look at Spark Aligners' orthodontist-directed treatment and efficacy. Mark will soon be announcing that five of his social media followers will have a chance to be "Gifted Smiles" in partnership with Spark Aligners. Through Mark's transparency in his experience to an improved smile, his fans worldwide will be inspired to embrace their authentic self and genuine smiles through the #MyTrueSmile campaign.

To learn more about Mark's treatment journey with Spark Aligners, visit https://sparkaligners.com/mark-tuan/ .

*Data on file.

About the Spark™ Clear Aligner System

Spark™ Aligners are manufactured by Ormco™, a global leader in innovative orthodontics products, with 60 years of orthodontics expertise, R&D and high manufacturing standards. Ormco has helped doctors create more than 20 million smiles in more than 130 countries. Spark Aligners offer the latest advancements in clear aligners and a better patient experience. Trusted by orthodontists worldwide, Spark Aligners are clearer, more comfortable, and stain less than the leading aligner brand. Spark Aligners are made with TruGEN™ material, which is designed to provide more efficient and effective tooth movement compared to the leading aligner brand.* Spark Aligners are loved by patients: 100 percent of Spark patients surveyed would recommend Spark Clear Aligners to a friend.* For more information about Spark Aligners, visit www.sparkaligners.com .

(*Data on file at Ormco™)

