Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. CEO Presentation at Nareit's REITweek 2022

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) announced today that Stephen Yalof, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be a featured presenter at Nareit's REITweek 2022 Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 8th at 11:45 AM Eastern time.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available in the News & Events section of Tanger's Investor Relations website, investors.tangeroutlets.com. An online replay will also be available at the same location beginning approximately four hours after the conclusion of the presentation until June 15, 2022.

The company's current management presentation may be accessed at investors.tangeroutlets.com.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 36 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.6 million square feet, leased to over 2,600 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 41 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com .

Investor Contact

Doug McDonald

SVP, Finance and Capital Markets

T: (336) 856-6066

tangerir@tangeroutlets.com

