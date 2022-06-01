UpHealth's Erika Shell Castro Named President of the Board of Directors of the National Council on Interpreting in Health Care

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) today announced Erika Shell Castro has been elected president of the Board of Directors of the National Council on Interpreting in Health Care (NCIHC). NCIHC is a multidisciplinary organization whose mission is to promote and enhance language access in health care in the United States. The newly elected Board of Directors will advise NCIHC's esteemed national experts in the language services industry.

New UpHealth Logo (PRNewswire)

"Erika is a champion of diversity and inclusion and a true leader in program and employee management, coaching, training, community organizing, development and administration," said Andy Panos, EVP of U.S. Telehealth at UpHealth. "Her subject matter expertise in language access and training is perfectly aligned with her new role as President of the NCIHC Board of Directors, and I'm excited about the meaningful impact she'll have on this important organization."

Shell Castro was previously Vice President of the NCICH Board of Directors and Chair of the Membership and Outreach Committee. She was also selected as the NCIHC Language Access Champion in 2016, which honors a person, program or organization whose work has contributed to improving the lives of all people through the promotion of linguistic competence in healthcare.

She currently serves as the manager of clinical education and compliance for Martti™ by UpHealth and previously served as Martti™'s director of patient advocacy and compliance.

"I am thrilled to continue my journey with NCIHC and further our mission of humanizing healthcare through advocating for equitable access to inclusive care for underserved and diverse populations," Ms. Shell Castro said. "I am looking forward to continuing our work in diversity, equity and inclusion; creating more accessible options for resource-sharing; and supporting our Partner Success Team as a subject matter expert in Language Access to further our development and advancement of the medical interpreter as an integral part of the health care experience for limited English-speaking patients."

