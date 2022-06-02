HNRC TO ACQUIRE WATER TREATMENT COMPANY FOR $10 MILLION

HOUSTON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston Natural Resources Corp. (OTC: HNRC) ("HNR or the Company") announced today that it will be acquiring additional wastewater treatment facilities to continue to develop a network of wastewater treatment facilities. The transaction is expected to close during the month of June.

The company being acquired is a water well services and drilling company with historical recurring customer/service revenue of 68% and a projected go forward recurring customer/service revenue of 80%.They specialize in municipal, mining, industrial, and agricultural water wells and pump systems and have been in business for 7 years. They are primarily a services and hold contractor licenses in the US Western Region and have a fleet of small and large drilling rigs and support equipment in addition to three Saltwater Disposal Units.

Revenues and EBITDA for 2021 were approximately $7.2 million and $500,000. Revenues and EBITDA for 2022 are estimated to be $8.5 million and $1.0 million. Revenues and EBITDA for 2023 are estimated to be $11 million and $1.5m. The equipment appraised at $13 million dollars will be part of an increase of $10 million in the company's assets.

The company has received financing commitments for the transaction which will be a combination of cash and securities. The company intends to continue to acquire additional wastewater treatment facilities and technologies to provide for a nationwide network of wastewater treatment plants.

About Houston Natural Resources Corp

Houston Natural Resources Corp (www.hnrcholdings.com) (OTC:HNRC). The company is a diversified holding company with business operations and investments. The portfolio companies include investments in energy, information technology and healthcare.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

