TekSynap Corporation IT Services Division Appraised at CMMI Level 5 for Services, Level 3 for Development

RESTON, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TekSynap Corporation IT Services Division announced that it has been appraised at level 5 for Services and level 3 for Development of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®) v2.0. The appraisal was performed by Process Assessment Consulting and Training.

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 5 indicates that the organization is performing at an "optimizing" level. At this level, the organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs. The organization uses a quantitative approach to understand the variation inherent in the process and the causes of process outcomes.

TekSynap was previously appraised at CMMI Level 3 for Services and Level 3 for Development under CMMI ® v1.3. The latest appraisal rating at Level 5 for Services is a rare achievement that demonstrates excellent service delivery, superior quality and continuous improvement are ingrained throughout TekSynap. TekSynap Director of Quality, Kaitlyn Eber, said "We are thrilled with the findings of the appraisal! This is a testament to our quality culture and capability to deliver excellent services and development capabilities to our customers. We're eager to continue to bring innovative solutions to our Federal and commercial customers utilizing the industry standards and best practices."

