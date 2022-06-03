P.F. Chang's opens first P.F. Chang's To Go location in Washington, D.C.

Guests in Washington, D.C., can now enjoy bold and authentic P.F. Chang's scratch-made favorites for the first time

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P.F. Chang's opened its first P.F. Chang's To Go location in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., today. Continuing the national expansion of P.F. Chang's To Go, the fast-casual concept provides guests with bold, authentically crafted Asian food whenever the craving hits.

Launched in 2020 as part of the company's off-premise dining strategy, P.F Chang's To Go features a smaller footprint and allows more guests in high-density metropolitan communities to experience its elevated Asian cuisine. The convenient To Go format also provides a solution for online ordering, takeout, catering and delivery.

"P.F. Chang's To Go allows guests the ability to enjoy P.F. Chang's Asian favorites in an easy and accessible way that matches their evolving, on-the-go lifestyles," said Art Kilmer, chief operating officer for P.F. Chang's. "We're excited to continue answering consumer demand by bringing P.F. Chang's To Go to the Washington, D.C., community for the first time."

P.F. Chang's To Go Dupont Circle is now open at 1120 20th Street NW, Washington, D.C., 20036. This 1,315-square-foot location offers indoor seating for 12 guests, and hours of operation are 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. The menu features popular items guests know and love, including P.F. Chang's made-from-scratch dishes like Chang's Spicy Chicken, Mongolian Beef and Chang's Lettuce Wraps.

The opening of P.F. Chang's To Go Dupont Circle adds 30 new jobs to the Washington, D.C., community with opportunities in both culinary and hospitality fields. Qualified job candidates interested in a career with P.F. Chang's may apply at jobs.pfchangs.com.

About P.F. Chang's

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang's is the first internationally recognized multi-unit Asian culinary brand to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. With roots in Chinese cuisine, today's menu at P.F. Chang's spans across all of Asia, honoring cultures and recipes from Japan, Korea, Thailand, and beyond. Each item offers a unique exploration of flavor, whether it's a handcrafted cocktail, wok-fired lunch bowl, or celebratory multi-course dinner. Worldwide, P.F. Chang's has more than 300 restaurants in 22 countries and U.S. airport locations, including a growing number of convenient P.F. Chang's To Go locations offering takeout and delivery. For more P.F. Chang's news, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @pfchangs.

