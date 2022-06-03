THE UNIVERSAL HIP HOP MUSEUM JUMP STARTS BET WEEKEND WITH "HIP HOP ROADSHOW LOS ANGELES"

KID FROST, YO-YO, SPICE 1, DJ BATTLECAT, ARABIAN PRINCE, LIL EAZY E, AND MORE

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS TO DEATH ROW RECORDS, RUTHLESS RECORDS, AND OTHERS

THE BRONX, N.Y., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Universal Hip Hop Museum (UHHM) today announced a private, industry-only event, HIP HOP ROADSHOW, LOS ANGELES, Thursday, June 23, 2022, 7 PM – 10 PM, at the Petersen Automotive Museum, kicking off BET Weekend. The event will recognize the significant contributions of west coast artists and serve as a means of engaging the music industry and local Hip Hop icons. Special recognition awards will be presented to Eazy E (posthumously) and Ruthless Records, Death Row Records, Kid Frost, DJ Battle Cat, Yo-Yo, Spice 1, and Arabian Prince for their significant contributions to global Hip Hop Culture. The program will also include an overview of west coast Hip Hop history and discussions on how to best curate exhibits that accurately reflect the rich history of the west.

HIP HOP ROADSHOW Logo (PRNewswire)

"Now that the museum's structure has been completed, we must engage the Hip Hop community across the country to ensure that we preserve the culture's most treasured artifacts, and the history of its respective regions. This event is the just beginning of a national road trip to do just that," stated Rocky Bucano, President and Executive Director, Universal Hip Hop Museum."The significance of the west coast's contribution to Hip Hop is undeniable. We want to share the museum's progress and build relationships with our global Hip Hop community. The first stop is Los Angeles."

Tina Marie Tyler, Vice-Chair, Artist Relations Committee, and Event Producer, echoes that sentiment adding, "The music, artists, and culture drive everything we do at the museum. This is an opportunity to not only acknowledge the rich west coast Hip Hop history but also engage artists so that their journey is accurately immortalized through museum exhibition, educational programs, and historical entries."

WEST COAST PLANNING COMMITTEE

DJ Silky D, DJ Cli-N-Tel, Klass One, David Rivera, LaTonya "Zblkharte" Allen, Tasha "Diamond" Stills, Nahnii A, Chris "The Glove" Taylor, DJ Domino, Flex 1, Jackie Silva, and Sonya Pruneda.

PARTNERS

Universal Music Group, Sony Music, The Orchard, Rite1 Entertainment, Hip Hop 4 Peace, Legendaire Peach Tea Rum, Boombox Junkie, Bass Boss, and Ladylike Entertainment.

RED CARPET ARRIVALS

5:30 PM – Media set-up

6 PM - Red Carpet Arrivals

MEDIA RSVP Deadline Friday, June 17, 2022

TALENT INQUIRES

Tina Marie Tyler, Vice-Chair, Artist Relations, and Executive Producer, Universal Hip Hop Museum

Tina@uhhm.org

ABOUT THE UNIVERSAL HIP HOP MUSEUM

Anchored in the birthplace of Hip Hop culture, the Universal Hip Hop Museum broke ground in the Bronx in 2021. Built as a space for audiences, artists, and technology to converge and create unparalleled educational and entertainment experiences, the museum is slated to open in Bronx Point in 2024. The UHHM will celebrate and preserve the history of local and global Hip Hop music and culture past, present, and future.

