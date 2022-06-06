BIOLASE SIGNS LEASE TO EXPAND TRAINING AND EDUCATION INITIATIVES

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To further accelerate the adoption of lasers as the gold standard of care in dentistry, BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, has entered into a lease agreement in Foothill Ranch in Lake Forest, California to expand its training operations footprint and establish its first ever dental office, or Model Dental Office ("MDO").

In addition to BIOLASE's corporate headquarters in Foothill Ranch, the new space will support the Company's growth and marketing objectives. The approximately three-year lease, with option to extend, is for 7,700 square feet and the Company will commence construction immediately, with expected completion by the end of 2022.

"The decision to expand our facility was a logical step in our business strategy," commented John Beaver, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The area is conveniently located next to our corporate headquarters and will expand our ability to drive revenue and laser adoption by training practitioners in a hands-on dental environment. This is a novel opportunity to educate and train, as well as produce marketing materials, create content, perform studies, and test new equipment."

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 301 patented and 32 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 43,300 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

