Health-Ade, Celebrates 10 years with the release of a Special Seasonal Flavor Guava Dragon Fruit

LOS ANGELES , June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade , the creators of feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut-health benefits, is celebrating its 10th birthday with the limited release of a special new addition to its seasonal kombucha lineup, Guava Dragon Fruit.

Flavored with organic, cold pressed juice from sweet guava and tart dragon fruit, Health-Ade's newest seasonal beverage is sure to make mouths water. Guava Dragon Fruit, available nationwide from June to September, is Health-Ade's third seasonal flavor in their rotating lineup. The brand is also known for their famous Holiday Cheers kombucha, a winter season staple with notes of ginger, all spice, vanilla, cacao, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg which hits shelves each October. In February, they also launched Pineapple Creamsicle to help inspire a bit of early summer and nostalgia.

With humble beginnings at the Brentwood Farmers Market ten years ago, Health-Ade has grown into a top-selling functional beverage brand available in over 50,000 stores nationwide and with over $200M in annual retail sales. Health-Ade continues to lead category growth and is the fastest growing kombucha brand, ten years in. Earlier this month, Health-Ade launched their biggest ever campaign, Get That Good Gut Feeling, which is currently running nationwide, in partnership with Emmy-award winning illustrator and animator Mike Perry and full-service agency Zambezi. Through easily digestible education, robust storytelling, and bold animations, the campaign celebrates the improved physical and mental well-being the probiotics and fermented goodness in Health-Ade Kombucha promote.

"After ten years in business, we wanted to do something special to celebrate how far we've come," says Daina Trout, co-founder and Chief Mission Officer of Health-Ade. "I was inspired by a recent trip to the Costa Rican rainforests where I fell in love with the delicious combination of guava and dragon fruit. When it came time to create this celebratory flavor, we leaned into our consumer insights to make a flavor that our biggest fans would love, and I was delighted to learn that these tropical flavors are in high demand! As it turns out, cold pressed, organic guava and dragon fruit juices are the perfect complement to our tangy-sweet kombucha, and our new flavor was born. As we continue to create new seasonal flavors like Guava Dragon Fruit, Pineapple Creamsicle and Holiday Cheers, we hope that consumers can get excited about these limited-edition beverages and look forward to Health-Ade putting out something new, refreshing and gut-positive a few times throughout the year. Happy Birthday to Health-Ade, I know the next 10 years are going to be as wonderful and full of growth as the last 10!"

To celebrate a decade of Health-Ade and this important milestone, the brand will be doing a variety of promotions and give-aways on June 10th in honor of their birthday. On June 10th Health-ade will be giving away 100 6-pack cases for $10. In addition, all flavors/packs will be $10 off with code Happy10. For more information visit Health-Ade.com and follow along on social @healthade.

ABOUT HEALTH-ADE

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut-health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand got started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 45,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, Target and more in 16oz single serve bottles (MSRP: $3.99) and 48oz sizes at (MSRP: $8.99). The brand's growing roster of offerings now includes Health-Ade Pop, a low sugar prebiotic soda, Health-Ade Plus, an adaptogenic kombucha line, and Health-Ade Cocktail Mixers, designed for a low sugar, mixologist-quality cocktail solution at home. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's standard for probiotics, which many food and beverage products on the market today fail to meet.

