West Introduces Daikyo Crystal Zenith® 2.25mL Insert Needle Syringe System at BIO International Convention

EXTON, Pa., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will unveil its new Daikyo Crystal Zenith® 2.25mL Insert Needle Syringe System at BIO International Convention, taking place in San Diego, CA from June 13-16, 2022.

Daikyo Crystal Zenith® (CZ®) is a technologically advanced cyclic olefin polymer containment and delivery system that offers an alternative to glass, mitigating the risk of breakage and reducing the chance of particulates, contamination, and extractables.

The 2.25mL CZ Insert Needle Syringe System is an expansion upon the 1mL Insert Needle Syringe System offering. Until now, the syringe system has only been available in sizes up to 1mL, but the new 2.25mL size allows for larger volume injections. As market traction on larger dose injections grows, the new CZ syringe system size will help pharmaceutical companies to bring their product to patients in a safe and most user-centric model possible.

"By creating a larger fill volume in our high-quality CZ Insert Needle Syringe System, we're able to answer the needs of more patients with a safe and reliable containment solution," said Li Chen, VP and GM, Biologics at West. "Where patients previously may have needed multiple injections to achieve their dose, the 2.25mL Insert Needle Syringe System will allow for fewer or less frequent injections enabling an easier patient experience."

West has partnered with Daikyo in an exclusive distributor arrangement to provide the CZ Insert Needle Syringe Systems syringe globally.

To learn more about the Daikyo CZ 2.25mL Insert Needle Syringe System, visit https://www.westpharma.com/products/prefillable-systems/daikyo-syringe-systems/daikyo-crystal-zenith-insert-needle. For more about West products and services, visit www.westpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain forward-looking statements are included in this press release. They use words such as "mitigating," "answer," "allow," and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this release. There is no certainty that actual results will be achieved in-line with current expectations. Specifically, there is no certainty that the Crystal Zenith® 2.25mL syringe system will achieve any particular result. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The following are some of the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or underlying our forward-looking statements: customers' changing inventory requirements and manufacturing plans; customer decisions to move forward with our new products and product categories; average profitability, or mix, of the products we sell; dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; interruptions or weaknesses in our supply chain; and the ability to meet development milestones with key customers. These important factors are not all inclusive. For a description of certain additional factors that could cause West's future results to differ from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, entitled "Risk Factors," in West's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Except as required by law or regulation, West undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

Crystal Zenith® is a registered trademark of Daikyo Seiko, Ltd. Crystal Zenith technology is licensed from Daikyo Seiko, Ltd

