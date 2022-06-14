ATLIS MOTOR VEHICLES SIGNS MOU TO PROVIDE BATTERIES TO UK-BASED INDe EV LIMITED FOR NEW COMMERCIAL ELECTRIC VANS

MESA, Ariz., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlis Motor Vehicles (ATLIS), a start-up mobility technology company developing an electric work truck and the batteries and motors to drive it, announced today that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with INDe EV Limited, an East Sussex, U.K.-based engineering company developing a new British designed and built electric van. ATLIS will develop 500 30 KWh battery packs to be delivered in December 2023 for plug-and-play integration into INDe EV's new commercial vans.

ATLIS is developing its own battery cells and packs to power 300-, 400- and 500-mile range electric vehicles. These batteries will be the first in the industry to charge in less than15 minutes.

"ATLIS technological breakthroughs in battery cell efficiency and battery management systems stand out and its batteries are the logical choice as we develop this new commercial van and create more local jobs," said Tony Hayes, managing director, INDe EV.

ATLIS began the development of the AMV battery cell at its headquarters in Mesa, Arizona, in June 2021. By building battery cells in-house, ATLIS is developing its own battery supply chain, working to provide ultra-fast charging batteries to companies that are currently struggling to secure their own allotment from top battery suppliers.

"Our AMV battery cells and pack are designed to easily be integrated into the propulsion systems of any electric vehicle," said Mark Hanchett, CEO of Atlis Motor Vehicles. "This agreement with INDe EV expands our global footprint and further validates the development of our technology."

About ATLIS Motor Vehicles

ATLIS is a mobility technology company developing products that will power work. The ATLIS innovators are building an electric vehicle technology platform for heavy and light duty work trucks used in the agriculture, service, utility, and construction industries. To meet the towing and payload capabilities of legacy diesel-powered vehicles, ATLIS is developing battery technology and a modular system architecture capable of scaling to meet the specific needs of the all-electric vehicle. For more information, visit www.atlismotorvehicles.com.

