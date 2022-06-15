Leader in Commercial Real Estate Lease & Sales Transaction Data Expands Reach into the Multifamily Property Sector

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CompStak , the nationwide provider of commercial real estate lease comps, sales comps, and property information, today announced new data integrations with RealPage , a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. CompStak customers can now access select RealPage data covering the multifamily housing market in addition to their existing office, retail and industrial data.

CompStak and RealPage® Announce Data Partnership (PRNewswire)

"This is a great win for customers of CompStak, who can now access the industry's best multifamily data on their platform," said Scott Herring, VP, Market Analytics at RealPage.

With the integration, CompStak customers will be able to license RealPage multifamily data and view it within the CompStak platform. This data, which includes details on floor plan/unit mix, asking and effective rent for each floor plan/unit type, trends, and other property-level information, will be visible within CompStak's lease comp search, property pages, and Analytics Suite. CompStak users can actively benchmark their assets to the market, make acquisition decisions, and leverage RealPage multifamily data for analysis and forecasting, all without leaving the CompStak platform.

"Our clients have continued to diversify their portfolios to include properties in several asset classes and have sought to understand the market dynamics of every asset class in one place," said Michael Mandel, Co-Founder & CEO of CompStak. "Multifamily data has been the number one request from those clients, and we couldn't be happier to partner with RealPage, the industry leader in this area."

"From the time that RealPage first invested in CompStak, we had aspirations to find exciting ways to work together," noted Mandel. "We are eager to see how CompStak users combine datasets to drive value for their portfolios."

To learn more about the CompStak and RealPage multifamily data integrations, please email info@compstak.com .

About CompStak

CompStak is a commercial real estate data and analytics platform leveraging crowdsourced commercial lease and sale transaction data and property information combined with AI driven analytics. CompStak's 30,000 members provide data covering the entire US, and its paying customers include the world's largest real estate investors and lenders like Wells Fargo, Tishman Speyer, AEW, CIM, Moody's and many more. For more information, visit www.CompStak.com .

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency into asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves approximately 19 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, visit RealPage.com .

CompStak (PRNewsfoto/CompStak) (PRNewswire)

