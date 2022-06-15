Embrace Home Loans Named #1 Place to Work by Providence Business News

This year marks the 17th consecutive year Embrace has made PBN's Best Places to Work list

National lender recognized for competitive benefits, family-like culture and charitable giving

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked national mortgage lender, has been ranked number one in Providence Business News' (PBN's) 2022 Best Places to Work awards list. Embrace ranked first in the large employer category, or companies with 150-499 employees in the region.

This marks the 17th consecutive year Embrace has made PBN's Best Places to Work list, or every year the list has been put out. All of the companies recognized by PBN this year were judged based on human resources policies and confidential surveys of employees put together by Best Companies Group.

"We're delighted to be named the top company on PBN's Best Place to Work list," said Dennis Hardiman, CEO of Embrace Home Loans. "We work hard to make Embrace a great place to come to work each day and we provide our employees with all the tools they need to thrive. Being named number one on the PBN list is a reflection of just how happy our team members are."

"Embrace has always made it a top priority to put its customers first," Providence Business News reported in its coverage of Embrace Home Loans when announcing the awards list. "The same devotion Embrace shows its customers carries over to its employees and their families. To that end, the company is proud to foster a supportive, family-like work culture and encourages all its employees to pursue charitable endeavors."

"Embrace offers competitive compensation and benefits and a balanced work-life focus where employees are given every resource to succeed," said Denise Cunha, vice president and director of benefits and payroll. "The company motivates and rewards employees with a generous benefits package, including an annual 401(k) profit share contribution, among many other benefits."

Embrace Home Loans is a Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA and VA lender that processes, underwrites, funds and closes all its loans in-house. The company has been recognized with multiple workplace awards, including from National Mortgage News, Fortune and Mortgage Executive magazine.

Embrace continues to actively recruit loan officers and branch managers to meet the growing demand for its mortgage products.

To learn more about career opportunities at Embrace, visit the company's careers page.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized seventeen times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

