Hospice Women of Giving Raise More than $28K at Annual Seasons of Service Luncheon

Funds Benefit Patients and Families of Good Shepherd Hospice

LAKELAND, Fla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chapters Health Foundation and The Hospice Women of Giving today announced they raised more than $28,000 at the 7th Annual Seasons of Service Luncheon, held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Lake Mirror Auditorium in downtown Lakeland. The theme of the event was "The Power of Hope and Healing."

Special guest and internationally-renowned author, Mitch Albom (right), visits with guests at Hospice Women of Giving's Seventh Annual Seasons of Service Luncheon. (PRNewswire)

"We were thrilled to have Itch join us this year," said Cindy Sternlicht, founding member and chair of the Hospice Women of Giving. "There wasn't a dry eye in the room. His gracious perspective on heartache and loss moved so many. I have no doubt his words left a lasting impact on our guests. I also can't thank our donors and community sponsors enough. Their generosity will ensure that Good Shepherd Hospice continues to touch the lives of families affected by life-limiting illnesses."

Sponsors of this year's Seasons of Service were: Watson Clinic, LLP - Duke Energy - The Misch Family, in memory of Dr. Robert Cassell - Polk State College Foundation – Maryann Cassell - Putnam, Creighton & Airth, P.A. - Law Office of James T. Joiner, P.A. - Dr. Anna Clare Green & Clare Green Wilson – Dr. & Mrs. James B. Threlkel – Hall Communications, Inc.

About Hospice Women of Giving

The Hospice Women of Giving's two-part mission is simple: to combine the philanthropic strength of women in supporting unfunded programs and services for Good Shepherd Hospice, and to build awareness of the organization's value in bringing dignity and compassion to those facing life-limiting illness.

About Chapters Health Foundation

Chapters Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization committed to supporting Chapters Health System, a progressive leader in home health, palliative care, hospice, and grief support. Chapters Health Foundation provides more than $7.4 million annually to help offset the accumulated costs of unfunded and underfunded programming including but not limited to charity care, helping to meet the needs of patients and families who cannot afford hospice services. Chapters Health Foundation also provides $1.3 million in funding for the provision of grief support across Chapters Health and in 2020, provided more than $1 million to assist with underfunded pediatric and adult palliative care services.

About Good Shepherd Hospice

Good Shepherd Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, is a community-based, not-for-profit organization that supports more than 4,200 patients each year in Polk, Highlands and Hardee counties as they face the challenges of advancing age and illness. Since 2008, the organization has been accredited by The Joint Commission, the nation's premier healthcare accrediting body and in 2017 was awarded deemed status.

Chapters Health Foundation (PRNewsfoto/Chapters Health Foundation) (PRNewswire)

