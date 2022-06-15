Premier Medical Laboratory Services named Top Genetics Diagnostics Solutions Provider

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS) was named Top Genetics Diagnostics Solutions Provider by Healthcare Tech Outlook. With one of the largest Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) capabilities in the country, PMLS has played an instrumental role in tracking COVID-19 variants and helping scientists understand the mutations that create new strains of the virus overtime. In February of 2022, they were able to identify some of the first BA.2 variant cases in Florida and South Carolina, and most recently, three new BA.4 variant cases in Florida.

Besides NGS, PMLS also offers advanced genetic disease screening solutions through their coveted specialty testing line, MDHealthPro. The tests cover a wide range of health conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hereditary cancers, infections, allergies, and more. "With its advanced genetic disease screening solutions, Premier Medical Laboratory Services is playing a catalytic role in helping healthcare organizations keep their patients out of harm's way," stated Healthcare Tech Outlook.

Overall, as a CAP accredited laboratory, PMLS offers 2,000 advanced diagnostic testing options that we run on state-of-the-art equipment. "We are a full-service clinical laboratory focused on delivering clinically meaningful results for better patient outcomes. As an industry leader in molecular diagnostics, our in-house Ph.D. scientists, laboratory staff, and customer care team deliver accurate and reliable disease screening results," Steve Kamalic, COO of PMLS, told Healthcare Tech Outlook.

Premier Medical Laboratory Services has a growing network of laboratories that span across the United States. With such a wide reach, they can serve physicians in every region and help to provide quality care for their patients. PMLS is also focusing on expanding their reach directly to consumers with a new retail-based medical testing product line for at-home use. With this at-home testing line and a diverse, highly advanced menu of physician ordered tests processed at their laboratory, PMLS is able to serve a breadth of healthcare needs for the population.

About PMLS

Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, is an advanced molecular diagnostics lab fully certified by top laboratory accrediting organizations, including CLIA and CAP. PMLS prides itself on delivering some of the most rapid turnaround times of testing results in the industry and patient friendly billing. They offer thousands of advanced medical diagnostic tests and screenings including genomic risk assessment assays for heart disease and diabetes, as well as women's health panels, toxicology, allergy testing, pharmacogenomics, routine blood chemistry, and noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT). With a heartfelt mission to improve patient care, their in-house research and development team of PhD scientists and forward-thinking laboratory staff are continually innovating to provide the most advanced medical diagnostics available to improve patient lives. For more information about PMLS, please visit www.premedinc.com or call 866-387-2909.

